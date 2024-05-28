Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford announced they had parted ways in a shock split after 14 years of marriage over the weekend.

Now, the former husband and wife duo are said to be facing another heartbreaking issue – custody of their “second child”.

The former This Morning stars are said to have a very “difficult” decision ahead of them. Ruth and Eamonn are reportedly going through “difficult conversations” over who will get custody of their dog, Maggie.

However, they are insistent that they will not involve lawyers.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford’s split was announced over the weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes ‘dote’ on Maggie

A source claimed to The Sun: “Maggie is like a daughter to them. They dote on her. But she’s getting on and they know she needs stability. It’s a case of who can give her that. Eamonn adores her and Maggie’s been such a support during his health woes. The thought of giving her up is heartbreaking to him.

The thought of giving her up is heartbreaking to him.

“But if Ruth is able to get out and about and walk her more, then it may well be that she gets Maggie in the split. They are adamant this won’t come to what Ant and Lisa went through and they won’t be getting lawyers involved.”

Eamonn has previously gushed over the pooch: “I genuinely have never experienced affection like it.”

However, Ruth has already dropped a hint that it may be her who gains full-time ownership.

Ruth and Eamonn were married for 14 years (Credit: NightVision / SplashNews.com)

Ruth Langsford breaks social media silence

Breaking her social media silence since the news of their separation, Ruth shared a clip whilst enjoying a walk with Maggie over the weekend.

On May 26, Ruth posted a video of herself walking dog Maggie in the sunshine. She then showed her four-legged friend cuddling up to her mum Joan.

On Saturday (May 25), Ruth and Eamonn announced they are set to divorce. A rep shared: “Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

Although Ruth didn’t address the split, she did pen alongside the clips: “Enjoying the little bit of sunshine we got today,” before adding: “Enjoying a bit of Grandma love.”

This morning (May 28), Eamonn acknowledged their split announcement whilst on air.

He said whilst presenting GB news: “I’d just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation,” he said, adding: “Your support for both of us is very much appreciated.”

Read more: Eamonn Holmes issues emotional statement as he addresses Ruth Langsford split on live TV

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.