Eamonn Holmes warns GB News guest ‘don’t lecture me’ as he’s told ‘be considerate’ in fiery clash

Eamonn Holmes got into a heated debate with a guest on his GB News breakfast show on Tuesday – telling them: “Don’t lecture me.”

Eamonn and his co-host Ellie Costello chaired a debate about whether institutions should be allowed to fly the Union Jack.

Historian Rafe Heydel-Mankoo saw no issue while racism activist Imarn Ayton warned some may now associate the flag with the far-right.

When Eamonn closed the debate by taking Rafe’s opinion, Imarn interjected, telling Eamonn to “be considerate”.

The row erupted as Eamonn Holmes hosted the GB News breakfast show (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes on GB News

She said: “Be considerate. No, be considerate guys. I know you’ve finished your segment but Eamonn, I’m not going to let you finish with that one.

“Be considerate of other people’s beliefs and views. If you are considerate and sympathetic of everyone and how we perceive the world, you might find yourself leading with equality. Just so you know, I’ll finish it there.”

Eamonn was quick to hit back, saying to Imarn: “Let me tell you something. You don’t have to lecture me.

“I sit in the middle, trying to see both sides of things.”

Imarn Ayton clashed with Eamonn live on air (Credit: YouTube)

He continued: “I’m trying to say you did not grow up in Northern Ireland, where a flag represented something political and anti to a certain religion in Northern Ireland, I did.”

Imarn responded: “And just like with black people, you are not black, sir, and I understand racism more than you.

“I haven’t experienced racial discrimination or prejudice or bias in regards to being white but have experienced it being black.”

“Ahh Eamonn, we’re the same babes,” she continued as Eamonn demanded: “Oh, give me a break. Let’s go to the break. Back after this.”

Imarn had been debating the Union Jack with Rafe Heydel-Mankoo (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn’s ‘naked swimming’ requests

Last month, Eamonn used his GB News breakfast show to ask co-host Ellie an on the spot question about naked swimming.

Following a discussion about wild water naked swimming, Eamonn asked Ellie: “Would you do [it]?”

“Oh no! Wouldn’t be me either. Would you?,” asked a taken aback Ellie.

“Well, I’m often asked to do it, do you know what I mean?” Eamonn claimed: “People say: ‘Eamonn how much more of you can we see?'”

“But I’d worry about displacing so much water at the time,” he joked: “Might cause a tsunami somewhere, so I thought maybe not.”

