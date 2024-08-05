Viewers of GMB all had the same critique after co-host Ed Balls interviewed his wife, Yvette Cooper, during Monday morning’s (August 4) episode. ITV has since issued a statement.

Ed presented the show alongside Kate Garraway where the top story was the recent demonstrations put in order by far-right groups across the UK.

There has been a lot of disruption in Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, Hull, Stoke-on-Trent, Blackpool and Belfast. Missiles have been thrown, shops have been targeted and police have been violently attacked.

Kate and Ed interviewed Yvette about the recent riots across the UK (Credit: ITV)

GMB host Ed Balls interviews wife Yvette about the riots

Both Ed and Kate interviewed numerous guests about the recent events. Regarding interviewing Yvette, Ed’s wife of 26 years and Home Secretary since last month, Kate took the lead.

That said, Ed still chimed in with a few questions, including how social media platforms should be handling users sharing “racist” content online.

He also probed his wife for her opinion on police equality and their approach to violent behaviour during the riots.

When asked about why the government hasn’t labelled the riots as “Islamophobia”, Yvette said: “What we’ve seen on the streets of some cities and towns over the weekend frankly is criminal violence and thuggery. That is what it is first and foremost, and that’s why it needs the full force of the law behind it.

“We have certainly seen some targeted attacks on mosques, and that clearly reflects Islamophobia.”

Viewers slammed GMB for allowing Ed to interview his wife on the subject (Credit: ITV)

‘ Biased doesn’t even begin to cover it’

While Ed let Kate take the reins during the interview, viewers couldn’t help but call GMB out.

“Did Ed Balls really just interview his wife on TV? What a farce it all is,” one user wrote.

“Ed Balls is actually interviewing his wife Yvette Cooper on GMB right now. Not really how we’re supposed to consume news,” another person shared.

“#GMB are taking the [bleep] by having the Home Secretary’s HUSBAND present the show!! Ed Balls needs to go!!” a third remarked.

“Ed Balls is married to the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, it is not okay to use him to host this interview,” a fourth commented.

“Huge conflict of interest much?! @GMB, how could you let Ed Balls interview his own wife, Yvette Cooper?! That’s not journalism, that’s a cozy little chat between spouses. Biased doesn’t even begin to cover it,” a fifth user wrote.

“Appalling show nowadays with presenters who are so full of their own selfish interests and ego. How can Ed Balls be allowed to interview his own wife in a crisis?!?!” another remarked.

GMB statement

A GMB spokesperson has since said: “Following a weekend of rioting and national unrest, GMB featured a range of interviews and discussion around this national emergency on today’s programme which included James Cleverly, shadow home secretary, and Yvette Cooper, home secretary.

“We are satisfied that these interviews were balanced, fair and duly impartial.”

