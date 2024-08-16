Radio star Edith Bowman, who is currently competing on Celebrity MasterChef, previously opened up about her “terrible” bedroom habit that her husband continues to joke about.

The Scottish presenter married Editors frontman Tom Smith in 2013. The couple share two sons who were born in 2008 and 2013.

Tom and Edith share two sons (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Edith Bowman and her husband joke about her habit

During an interview with Ideal Home in 2022, Edith opened up about her strange habit of taking glasses of water to bed before sleeping. However, she forgets to drink them and ends up with a collection of full glasses by her bedside table.

Discussing her habit further, the Radio 2 DJ said: “My husband always jokes about it when we go to bed. He asks, ‘Do you want a water?’ But then points out that I’ve actually already got three glasses by the bed already.

“I have that terrible habit of just trying to drink loads of water and never drinking it.”

Revealing her bedside essentials, Edith continued to joke, sharing she’ll “probably have several glasses of water by the bed”. She added that a phone charger, a pile of books, and a pot where she puts her rings are also beside her.

As a working mum, Edith admitted she has “mum guilt” all the time but tries to be available to cook for her sons.

Edith admits motherhood has its challenges (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Every day I learn something new about myself’

Edith opened up about motherhood in an open letter with Balance in 2017.

“I do LOVE being a mum, my two boys – now four and nine – are bonkers, testing, emotional, sparky, clever, hilarious, cuddly and a million other things. Every day I learn something new about them and myself,” she said.

“It’s not easy, it’s hard work but it’s incredibly rewarding and I’m very thankful that I have such wonderful support around me. I wouldn’t be half the mum I am without the people in my life.”

Discussing her husband, Tom, she said: “Without being asked, [he] steps up to the plate whenever I need him to. I fall in love with him all over again while watching him be the dad he is. He makes the boys laugh like no one else can.”

