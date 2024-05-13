Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has been getting cosy with James ‘Arg’ Argent, it’s reported, amid claims the pair are in the early days of a new romance.

The former TOWIE star, 36, who split from his 19-year-old girlfriend last November, is said to have been a huge support to Ekin, 29, after her dramatic elimination from the Celebrity Big Brother house in March.

Ekin’s departure from the house was met with huge trolling, which saw the Love Island star take a break from the spotlight. However, now it’s reported that James has been helping her bounce back.

It’s claimed James Argent offered Ekin-Su a shoulder to cry on post-CBB (Credit: Splash News)

Ekin-Su ‘dating’ James Argent following Davide split

A source alleged to the Mail that the pair have grown close after enjoying cosy dates at each other’s Essex houses.

They started to spend more time together, even passionately kissing.

And, while insiders say while the couple are not official, friends are excited to see where their relationship could go. Ekin split from her Love Island star boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti back in January and has been single since.

Friendship reportedly turned into ‘passionate kissing’ for the pair (Credit: Splash News)

‘Passionately kissing’

The insider claimed: “James lives close to Ekin, they are practically neighbours. So when she needed a friend after Celebrity Big Brother, he was there for her. Their friendship developed into something stronger and they started to spend more time together, even passionately kissing.

“It’s still early days and they both appreciate they need to take it slow, having come out of high-profile relationships in the past six months. But there’s no denying the feelings and chemistry between them.”

ED! has contacted reps for Ekin-Su and Arg for comment.

Past romances

Ekin-Su split from her Love Island beau Davide earlier this year after meeting on the 2022 series of the ITV dating show.

James, meanwhile, also split from his girlfriend earlier this year. He’s also dated Gemma Collins and Lydia Bright.

