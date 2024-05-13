Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has dismissed speculation she’s been getting cosy with James ‘Arg’ Argent after it was claimed the pair were in the early days of a new romance.

The former TOWIE star, 36, who split from his 19-year-old girlfriend last November, was said to have been a huge support to Ekin, 29, after her dramatic elimination from the Celebrity Big Brother house in March.

Ekin’s departure from the house was met with huge trolling, which saw the Love Island star take a break from the spotlight. However, earlier this week it was reported that James had been helping her bounce back and their friendship had turned into romance.

Now, however, the pair have issued a denial through their reps…

It was claimed James Argent offered Ekin-Su a shoulder to cry on post-CBB (Credit: Splash News)

Claims Ekin-Su ‘dating’ James Argent following Davide split

A source alleged to the Mail that the pair grew close after enjoying cosy dates at each other’s Essex houses.

They started to spend more time together, even passionately kissing.

And, while insiders said that while the couple were not official, friends were excited to see where their relationship could go.

Friendship reportedly turned into ‘passionate kissing’ for the pair (Credit: Splash News)

‘Passionately kissing’

The insider claimed: “James lives close to Ekin, they are practically neighbours. So when she needed a friend after Celebrity Big Brother, he was there for her. Their friendship developed into something stronger and they started to spend more time together, even passionately kissing.

“It’s still early days and they both appreciate they need to take it slow, having come out of high-profile relationships in the past six months. But there’s no denying the feelings and chemistry between them.”

‘Work’s good, love life’s not’

Speaking to OK!, however, Ekin and Arg have shut down the claims through the rep that they share. “The pair both deny dating claims, and continue to be represented by the same manager,” the statement read.

A source also told the publication that they’ve “had a little laugh” over the story. And, as well as that, they’re trying to get to the bottom of who could be selling stories on Ekin.

Arg also gave the mag a brief life update, appearing to confirm his single status.

He said: “Work’s good – love life’s not! But apart from that, everything else is happy and healthy, and I’m still here. I wish people wouldn’t ask me about ex-girlfriends! I am friends with them all so it’s all good.”

Past romances

Ekin-Su split from her Love Island beau Davide earlier this year after meeting on the 2022 series of the ITV dating show.

James, meanwhile, also split from his girlfriend earlier this year. He’s also dated Gemma Collins and Lydia Bright.

