Emily in Paris fans fume over season 4 trailer as they urge Netflix to ‘stop’

Emily in Paris is set to return early next month for season 4, with more fashion, thrills and romance – but fans aren’t so impressed.

Some are even disappointed with the show’s latest announcement.

This week, Netflix has shared a new trailer teasing a string of Emily’s unpredictable antics set to come in season 4. However, they also left viewers on the edges of their seats, leaving some less than impressed in the comment section.

Lily Collins returns as Emily in Paris (Credit: YouTube / Netflix)

Emily in Paris season 4 trailer

Plenty of happy viewers are eager to say bonjour to Emily once more! But others aren’t so pleased with how Netflix will be drip-feeding the new episodes.

The new trailer saw Emily sporting more colourful outfits as she navigated her life in Paris – this time, stuck between two old flames with major indecision over who to choose.

Emily and Gabriel’s relationship faces more strain (Credit: Youtube / Netflix)

Emily – played by actress Lily Collins – still can’t decide who to rekindle her romance with – Gabriel (played by Lucas Nicolas Bravo) or Alfie (played by Lucien Laviscount). Meanwhile, her head is also been turned by new opportunities in Paris – ‘hot men’!

Elsewhere, Emily’s love for sharing her Parisian lifestyle on social media has come to bite her on the backside, causing trouble at her marketing first. Consequently, her recent split with Alfie looks to be broadcast everywhere – even hitting billboards – leaving her love for both her social life and her chic marketing role hanging in the balance…

The American marketing executive also sees her issues with her ex-best friend and ex-boyfriend’s former lover Camille (Camille Émilie Razat) – yes, it’s that complicated! – come to a head.

The protagonist can’t make her mind up over her two former flames (Credit: YouTube / Netflix)

But it isn’t the whirlwind storylines that viewers aren’t pleased with – it is when they will finally get to see them!

Part one will see the release of five episodes on August 15, followed by part two’s five episodes hitting later on September 12.

Lily Collins returns as Emily in Paris on Netflix

In the comment section of the newly released trailer, several Netflix fans had a bone to pick. One fumed: “Stop breaking shows into parts. It’s annoying to not just have to wait but to also have already forgotten wtf happened in the last part.”

Another said: “And Netflix’s obsession with breaking a series into parts, continues!!”

“Right it’s so annoying that they do this every time,” agreed a third.

A fourth added: “[Bleep] you all for splitting this into two parts. Some of us actually like to binge the whole season in a weekend. What am I supposed to do now… wait??”

“Gotta milk the customers! As always,” slammed another. [sic]

A sixth remarked: “I miss early 2000s. We had teen drama shows with 20+ episodes per season. Now we are lucky if we get 10 episodes per season.”

Some Netflix fans couldn’t contain their excitement for seeing what is next for Emily. One gushed: “I don’t care what anyone says, this is my COMFORT show! Sure it’s campy and unrealistic, but I am so tired of the hardcore dramas. I LOVE me a fun rom-com light hearted show like this.”

Another exclaimed: “My favourite guilty pleasure show of all time. I know that I shouldn’t keep watching, but I simply can’t look away!” and another agreed, “Emily in Paris is my guilty pleasure as well!”

“Why do I feel that there’s going to be 3 love interests…” chimed in a fourth.

Emily in Paris part one returns to Netflix on August 15. Part two will air on September 12.

