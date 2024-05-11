Eurovision host Graham Norton married husband Jono close to his hometown in Ireland so ‘unwell mum could come’

Eurovision Song Contest host Graham Norton once revealed the rather sweet reason he married his husband so close to his hometown in Ireland.

The TV favourite, 61, tied the knot to filmmaker Jonathan ‘Jono’ McLeod back in 2022. The pair were reportedly spotted together for the first time in December 2019.

Fast forward to 2022, and both Graham and Jonathan said their “I dos” at a low-key ceremony in Ireland. But it turns out there was a reason he decided to throw the bash there.

Eurovision host Graham Norton marriage

Graham and Jonathan tied the knot in Cork, Ireland. The city is near to where Graham was born, in Clondalkin.

Their special day was reportedly attended by 120 guests, and Graham even is said to have recruited his showbiz pal and singer Lulu to perform.

Entertainment was also said to have been provided by drag queen Panti Bliss as DJ and Irish dancing group Cairde.

And while Graham could have chosen any country in the world for his big day, he decided on West Cork for a heartwarming reason.

Graham Norton reveals why wedding was in Ireland

Speaking about his nuptials at the time, Eurovision host Graham previously said: “I got married this year and we had our wedding party near to where my mother lives in Ireland just so she could come.

She wouldn’t have been well enough to come to London so West Cork it was. And it made me very happy.

Graham Norton ‘enjoying’ married life

In a recent interview with Attitude, Graham opened up about married life.

“It’s good! I feel like I’ve turned on my tribe. You know when people in relationships, or who are married, want it for you? You just want me to do it to validate the choice you made!” he shared.

Graham added: “But I am enjoying it. I was older, so I went into it with my eyes wide open. You know the pitfalls of relationships, the dangers. But I met someone who I was willing to take a bet on.”

Eurovision Song Contest 2024 airs on Saturday (May 11) from 8pm on BBC.

