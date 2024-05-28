Eva Speakman details horrific timeline of bullying during This Morning role: ‘I found it quite difficult’

This Morning star Eva Speakman has opened up about vile bullying she received from trolls during her stint on the ITV show.

The presenter found fame on the ITV series, with her husband Nik. The pair are often on hand to help guests with addiction, phobias and eating disorders.

But according to Eva, her appearance on This Morning has led to an influx of strangers saying “horrible” and “mean” things.

Eva has opened up about being bullied (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Eva Speakman on trolling

Chatting on the My Dirty Laundry Podcast, Eva bravely recalled the horrific bullying she had previously endured.

“We have really had our fair share of trolling and at first, I’m not going to lie… particularly when we first started working in television, I found it quite difficult,” she shared.

Eva went on to say how she was somebody who was “bullied through my entire childhood”. She noted how she was bullied “even up until I met Nik, actually”.

Eva is a firm-favourite on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Eva Speakman received ‘horrible’ messages

She added: “And so I’d gone from that and then Nik kind of came rescued me, helped me to build up my self-esteem again and self-belief.”

Talking about the online trolling from her This Morning role, Eva explained: “Then suddenly these strangers were saying really mean and horrible things.

“And so I did have to sit back a little bit and say, does this really matter? Is this person’s opinion really valid? What’s my motive on being in the media? It’s to help people. Am I doing that? Yes,” she added.

‘Just block immediately’ says Eva

Eva went on to note how she found a way to stop the trolling from getting to her – with Nik’s help.

“We just very quickly got into the habit of just blocking. And that would be what I would say to anybody. Don’t even take the bait. Just block and just move on because they’re not really very relevant people,” she revealed.

Eva quipped: “Anybody who feels that it’s appropriate to be unkind to anyone, quite honestly, isn’t worth any time at all. So just block immediately.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: This Morning host Josie Gibson addresses very direct question about her hair colour

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.