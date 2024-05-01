For the Love of Dogs viewers’ change of heart on Alison Hammond after third episode airs: ‘Paul would be happy’

ITV viewers of For the Love of Dogs had a change of heart on Alison Hammond after the third episode of the series aired last night.

Alison has endured a backlash from social media trolls after being announced as the replacement host for the show following Paul O’Grady‘s death.

Some detractors, among other spurious suggestions, have made out that not owning a dog herself should disqualify Alison from hosting the programme. She has previously dismissed this as a “flawed argument”.

But following Tuesday’s (April 30) show, Alison’s supporters are pushing back on those disparaging her.

Alison Hammond on For the Love of Dogs

One social media user declared how they felt Alison is thriving in her role – and would’ve impressed Paul.

“Alison Hammond is doing a great job on For the Love of Dogs,” they tweeted.

“She has a genuine sweetness with the dogs. Paul would be happy with her #ForTheLoveOfDogs.”

Someone else echoed: “I am absolutely adoring @AlisonHammond presenting this show. Her bond with the dogs is just amazing. Paul would be very proud of you #ForTheLoveOfDogs.”

Paul would be very proud of you.

And another person responded to someone ranting about how they won’t tune in while Alison is on by informing them: “She’s really good.”

“Alison is doing a great job but since you keep telling us you don’t watch it you’ll have no idea!” they wrote.

“She’s really good. We all miss Paul but this is about the dogs not the presenter.”

‘Alison has made For the Love of Dogs her own’

Another viewer who did actually watch before expressing an opinion told Alison: “@AlisonHammond another great episode of For the Love of Dogs. I think you’re doing a great job. No one could fill Paul’s shoes, but you’ve made it your own. I look forward to next week.”

And someone else chipped in: “She’s doing a decent job imo. Never replace Paul but nowhere near as bad as people are making out.”

Meanwhile, on Instagram this morning (Wednesday May 1), Alison acknowledged fan praise on Instagram.

She re-shared a Story post from a viewer that read: “ITV couldn’t have found a better replacement for this show. Honestly you’re doing an amazing job.”

For the Love of Dogs is next on ITV next Tuesday, May 7, on ITV at 8pm.

