Strictly Come Dancing has been hitting news headlines in recent weeks. A string of allegations have surfaced about two of its most-loved professional dancers, leaving fans stunned.

Although not every detail has come to light and with a potential third Strictly pro reportedly being investigated, it seems most fans and former stars are shocked about the reports.

Last weekend, Graziano Di Prima exited the show in a shock axing over claims of gross misconduct towards his celebrity partner Zara McDermott.

Some stars of the show have been speaking out since. One former contestant, Reverend Richard Coles, insists he knew the show had a “dark heart”.

Strictly news

In a discussion on BBC Breakfast this week, Reverend Coles chatted to Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt. It was here that he reflected on his time on the show.

Richard admitted to having a “whale” of a time on the programme. However, he also confessed that he wasn’t surprised about the allegations of misconduct.

He explained: “Strictly is showbusiness. And the sort of family-friendly glittering surface that you see, well behind that is all sorts of intense things going on.

Off stage, of course, it’s a different story.

“Somebody I know who worked on the show for a long tine, described it as a ‘great show with a dark heart’. I didn’t really understand what they meant at the time.

“But I think it’s exactly that. In the glitter of the Glitterball you see one thing. But off stage, of course, it’s a different story.”

Richard also acknowledged that in his brief encounters with Giovanni Pernice, who has been accused of mistreatment toward actress Amanda Abbington, he was “completely charming and delightful”.

Former Strictly celeb Rev Richard Coles speaks out

Regardless, Richard agreed that the potential introduction of “chaperones” into the training room could help.

He said: “I always think that the training methods the dancers bring with them, which are quite like bootcamp or elite athletics, that those training methods need to mindful of the expectation and the respect on the part of the contestants.”

Richard added: “So I think it’s a good thing.”

The former BBC Radio 4 Saturday Live host competed on series 15 of the show in 2017. He was partnered with Dianne Buswell.

