Fred Sirieix’s daughter tipped to do Strictly following Olympics heartbreak

The daughter of Fred Sirieix has been tipped for a Strictly Come Dancing appearance following her recent Olympics stint.

As fans await the return of Strictly, the BBC has started to unveil this year’s cast of celebrities ready to dazzle on the dance floor.

Among the line-up are JLS‘s JB Gill, singer Wynne Evans, and comedian Chris McCausland.

It was also recently revealed that Olympic swimmer Tom Dean would be making an appearance. Fresh from clinching gold at Paris 2024 in the Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay, Tom expressed his desire for a new challenge post-Olympics.

“I thought it would be really exciting to try something a bit different,” he said.

Fred Sirieix’s daughter Andrea has been tipped to appear on Strictly 2024. (Credit: BBC Sport)

Fred Sirieix daughter

With Tom’s participation confirmed, bookies are predicting which fellow Olympians could do the show.

Eyes are now on Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, First Dates star Fred‘s daughter.

Andrea secured a bronze in Women’s 10m synchronised platform diving in Paris alongside Lois Toulson. But she placed sixth in the Women’s 10m platform event. Andrea broke down in tears on TV as she admitted still being proud of her achievements.

Now, Gambling.com has since placed Andrea as a likely contender to do Strictly, offering odds of 5/2 for her appearance.

However, the competition looks fierce with other Olympians also rumoured to be in the mix.

Bryony Page – Team GB’s gold-medal-winning trampolinist – has 4/1 odds of making the leap to Strictly’s dance floor.

Women’s quadruple sculls champions Hannah Scott and Lauren Henry have also been given odds of 11/2.

Fred Sirieix appeared to support his daughter’s win. (Credit: BBC Sports)

Strictly 2024

Meanwhile, Gladiator Montell Douglas is the latest celebrity to be confirmed to hit the dance floor.

The sprinter has joined a star-studded line-up. The current confirmed cast of the hit competition show consists of Shayne Ward, Sarah Hadland, Pete Wicks, Tasha Ghouri, Dr Punam Krishan, Wynne Evans, Toyah Willcox, Chris McCausland, Jamie Borthwick, Tom Dean and JB Gill.

“Strictly ARE YOU READY, Fire is here to light up the Ballroom. Wow I am so honoured to have been asked to do the show. It is such an amazing thing to be a part of and I can’t wait to get started. Hopefully a few of my Gladiator moves will also come in handy with the Tango or Paso Doble!” Montell gushed in a statement.

However, some of the excitement for the new season has been overshadowed by the controversy behind the scenes at the BBC.

Since last season, multiple former contestants have accused their former dance partners of abuse and bullying.

Love Island‘s Zara McDermott and actress Amanda Abbington are among those who have spoken out about the show’s “toxic” environment.

Read more: Strictly 2024 contestants: Montell Douglas is latest star to join the line-up

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.