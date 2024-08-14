Freddie Brazier’s childhood sweetheart ‘girlfriend’: TV appearance, gesture that ‘meant a lot’ and growing ‘even closer’

Freddie Brazier has been in the spotlight since he was a baby thanks to his famous parents Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody – so it’s only natural fans will want to know if he has a girlfriend.

After his brother Bobby landed a starring role on EastEnders, Freddie is now stepping into his own TV career.

The 19-year-old star is teaming up with dad Jeff, 45, as they take on Celebrity Race Across the World.

Up until now, Freddie has managed to keep his private life just that, but is sure to win a legion of inquisitive fans from the BBC show.

Freddie Brazier is thought to be dating Scarlett Taylor-Sheridan (Credit: BBC)

Who is Freddie Brazier’s ‘girlfriend’?

Speculation around Freddie’s love life started in October when he was seen supporting Bobby in the audience of Strictly.

Freddie was seen cuddling up to a mystery brunette in the rain as they waited outside Elstree Studios.

Cameras also showed him sat next to the beauty as they cheered on Bobby following his dance.

The girl was soon identified as Scarlett Taylor-Sheridan, who Freddie is thought to have known since school.

A source told MailOnline at the time: “There has always been a friendship between them but in recent months they have grown even closer.

“Being invited to watch Strictly by Freddie meant a lot to Scarlett, it’s such a personal experience especially as performing on the show means the world to Bobby.”

Freddie has not publicly said that he is dating Scarlett but hinted at their romance on social media earlier this month.

‘Life recently’

In a round-up post entitled “life recently”, Freddie included a blurry image of himself and a brunette, who covered her face with a mobile phone.

He captioned the image: “Shushhhhh.”

Bobby also follows his brother’s rumoured girlfriend on Instagram, liking a number of her posts.

Looks like he’s off the market, ladies!

Freddie and his dad Jeff are taking on Celebrity Race Across the World (Credit: BBC)

Jeff wants to ‘learn more’ about son

According to The Sun, Jeff will admit he’s hoping to “learn more” about Freddie in the show’s first episode.

He says: “He isn’t at home loads and as a result I don’t see loads of him, but the beauty of this trip is that he’s with me and he can’t shake me off.”

Freddie says: “Right now I’m figuring out what I’m going to do with my life. I think that’s quite tough. Who is Freddie Brazier? I don’t know, but I hope the race will help me find who I am.”

Celebrity Race Across the World airs Wednesday at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

