Freddie Brazier has been inundated with support after he opened up about the loss of his mum Jade Goody.

The 19 year old fought back tears in an intimate one-to-one with his dad Jeff, 45, as he recalled her death in the Bafta award-winning series Celebrity Race Across the World last night (August 28).

Jade, who rose to stardom after winning the third series of Channel 4‘s Big Brother in 2002, died on Mother’s Day in 2009 after a battle with cervical cancer.

Jade died on Mother’s Day in 2009 (Credit: Cover Images)

Freddie talking about his late mum Jade in full

In a heartbreaking section in last night’s show, filmed on the anniversary of her death, Freddie said: “I lost my mum when I was four and that was on ­Mother’s Day, which is really hard.

“I don’t really like showing my emotions. I don’t even speak to my dad much about my mum either,” he said. Freddie then added: “I just avoid it. I prefer to bottle it up.”

Freddie added: “I don’t want to feel like I’m a burden to them.”

He then said: “A lot of my memories that I have of my mum have come from watching a documentary, YouTube clips, newspapers, they are not my memories.”

Heartbreakingly, he then added: “I don’t really remember being held by my mum. If I had more memories of her, it would have made it a whole lot harder for me.

“But I think I would rather remember the things that I had done with my mum. It’s just life really and I’ve kind of accepted that.”

Jeff and Freddie are competing together on the Bafta award-winning show (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react to Freddie’s emotional words

Viewers were left sobbing after hearing Freddie talk about his loss.

One said: “Freddie has come across in Celebrity Race Across the World as a very mature young man.

“His mum Jade would be so proud if she was alive today and how their dad Jeff Brazier has brought their sons up.”

Another wrote: “Freddie talking about his mum on #RaceAcrosstheWorld. I’m in tears.”

And a third penned: “[I] can’t believe the race is happening on Mother’s Day, poor Freddie.”

Co-star offers words of comfort to Freddie Brazier

DJ Scott Mills, 51 and his husband Sam Vaughan, 35, model Kelly Brook, 44, and husband Jeremy Parisi are also competing.

Ted Lasso star Kola Bokinni, 32, and his cousin Mary Ellen Moriarty complete the line-up.

Kola lost his mum at 15, and offered comfort to Freddie.

He said: “Usually on Mother’s Day we all, my brothers and sisters, we celebrate and reminisce.”

Freddie remembered Jade on the show by watching the sunset on the beach.

Celebrity Race Across the World airs at 9pm on BBC One and is available on iPlayer.

