Freddie Brazier has shared the real reason he has no plans to follow in the footsteps of late mum Jade Goody by appearing in Big Brother.

TV legend Jade, who sadly died in 2009 aged 27, shot to fame thanks to her appearance on the 2002 series of Big Brother.

Away from the showbiz and TV world, Jade went on to have two sons, Bobby, 21, and Freddie, 19 – with Jeff Brazier. And on Sunday (August 26) Freddie is back on screens for the new series of Celebrity Race Across the World, alongside dad Jeff.

However, fans hoping to see Freddie pop up in the next series of Celebrity Big Brother will be a tad disappointed.

Freddie and his dad Jeff are taking on Celebrity Race Across the World (Credit: BBC)

Jade Goody son Freddie Brazier on Celebrity Race Across the World

Speaking about Freddie’s venture into the world of TV, dad Jeff recently said: “He hasn’t done anything on television before and he wasn’t sure whether that was his path. We just reached a point of understanding that this doesn’t necessarily mean he’s using it as a stepping stone to do anything. This can just be for the experience.”

The Braziers are no strangers to appearing on hit TV shows. Dad Jeff has starred in the likes of Dancing On Ice and Celebrity MasterChef over the years, while EastEnders actor Bobby appeared in Strictly last year.

But it turns out Freddie is keen to avoid shows that his family, including mum Jade, have done before – like Big Brother.

Jade appeared on Big Brother back in the day (Credit: Channel 4)

Why Freddie Brazier won’t do Celebrity Big Brother

After winning the civilian version of Big Brother in 2002, Jade then appeared on the Celebrity version five years later.

However, her stint was controversial as she was involved in a racist exchange aimed at Indian contestant Shilpa Shetty.

“I wouldn’t do [Celebrity Big Brother],” Freddie told OK! Magazine. He added: “People say, ‘It would be nice because of your mum’s legacy.’

“It won’t be nice because she got a lot of stick for it and I wouldn’t want that coming onto my name. I just don’t think Big Brother would be a good idea. And Strictly is Bob’s thing,” he added.

Jeff Brazier on choosing Freddie instead of Bobby

Jeff and his son, Freddie, are currently on screen taking part in the Celebrity Race Across the World challenge. They’re facing off against the likes of Kelly Brook, Scott Mills and actor Kola Bokinn.

During an interview with OK! magazine earlier this month, Jeff revealed why he’d chosen to take Freddie with him over Strictly finalist Bobby.

“No disrespect to Bob, but I had more confidence going with Fred. Bobby is more stubborn and less willing in terms of how much discomfort he’ll put himself through,” he said.

Celebrity Race Across the World airs on Sunday (August 25) at 6pm on BBC Two.

