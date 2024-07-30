The full list of celebrities said to be in the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 line-up has been ‘revealed’.

The names have been shared following a ‘leak’ weeks ahead of new series starting in September. However, one star has hit back at the rumours.

It has been anticipated a formal announcement by the BBC concerning who’s involved for the 20th anniversary was due.

But it seems that official statement may have been gazumped if the names published in reports today (Tuesday July 30) proves to be accurate.

Strictly 2024 latest news

The ‘leak’ of the Strictly 2024 line-up comes amid news coverage of probe into conduct on the dance series.

Giovanni Pernice, who had been part of programme since 2015, will not be part of the pros line-up in 2024. He has reportedly been the subject of a BBC investigation following claims about his rehearsal methods.

Graziano Di Prima, meanwhile, was sacked earlier this month following claims of gross misconduct. He has been accused of kicking, hitting and spitting at 2023 celebrity partner Zara McDermott.

It was recently reported the BBC hopes the investigation’s verdict will ‘draw a line’ under the media scandal. An insider is said to have said people can start be excitement about the new names attached to the show once Strictly ‘moves on’.

But will this ‘leak’ have ruined that, if the following names prove to be true?

Well, Janet Street-Porter was linked to the line-up. However, during today’s Loose Women, she denied the reports.

She said: “I was on my way to hospital to have an injection in my hip – because I’ve just been told I have to have a hip replacement – and what blows up on my phone but Ruth Langsford going ‘Oh Janet, I’m so excited you’re doing Strictly! It’s made my day!’

“I just went ‘Sorry, not true’. Unless there is a new competition called Strictly Arm Dancing, I won’t be doing it this year.”

Spoiler alert: Strictly 2024 line-up ‘revealed’

According to Metro, the list of alleged Strictly Come Dancing 2024 line-up of names was sourced from Reddit.

A screenshot from an Instagram Story, said to have been marked as being shared to a ‘close friends’ list, is said to contain the list of celebs who may have signed up.

Among them are several stars who have already been linked with a spot on Strictly 2024.

They include DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles, former Arsenal player Paul Merson, and stand up Chris McCausland.

Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham has also been tipped to take part.

Actress Shobna Gulati, Blue singer Duncan James, and Doctor Who star Pearl Mackie are also linked.

Other claimed names Olympic cyclist champion Dame Laura Kenny, comedian Sarah Millican, TOWIE’s Pete Wicks, and Outnumbered’s Tyger-Drew-Honey.

The One Show’s Jermaine Jenas could also be involved, along with radio’s Jordan North, and EastEnders‘ Shona McGarty.

Additionally comedy star Sunil Patel and Tracy Beaker Returns’ Kia Pegg are also said to be ready for the dance floor.

ED! has approached representatives for Strictly Come Dancing for comment. A spokesperson said: “The celebrity contestants for this series will be announced in due course.”

