Gardeners’ World is facing a schedule shake-up on BBC today (July 19) following star Monty Don’s major career move away from the show.

The beloved BBC series has been a staple on screens since 1968. Starring the likes of Monty Don, Adam Frost and Frances Tophill, the show follows the gardening team transform some amazing green spaces up and down the country.

But fans tuning in at its usual time slot of 8pm today (July 19) will be disappointed.

BBC show Gardeners’ World in schedule shake-up

Gardeners’ World usually airs at 8pm on BBC Two. But today (July 19) the show will be airing at 6pm instead, in a major schedule shake-up.

For the latest episode, the team heads to Cheshire to visit the largest horticultural event in the north, the RHS Flower Show Tatton Park.

Gardeners’ World star Monty Don confirms career news

It comes after star Monty Don – who has hosted Gardeners’ World since 2003 – shared some big career news with fans earlier this week.

On Instagram on Wednesday (July 17) it was revealed that two more dates have been added to his anticipated tour at the end of the year.

Alongside a photo of Monty and his tour dates, Fane Productions said: “NEW DATES | More shows have blossomed! @themontydon will be live at the @harrogateconventioncentre and in Salford for a second show at @the_lowry.

“With tickets still available across the tour, don’t miss an extraordinary evening filled with wonderful tales from his career in gardening.”

Monty Don fans react to news

Monty’s news had fans rushing to the comments section to share their excitement. One person said: “So looking forward to this Monty.”

Someone else added: “Saw this at the Barbican last autumn. An excellent evening out. He’s a great raconteur. Funny, witty and informative. Highly recommended.”

