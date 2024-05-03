Gavin and Stacey fans are beyond thrilled following the news the sitcom will return with a finale for Christmas 2024.

Ruth Jones and James Corden announced a Gavin and Stacey return – for one last episode – on social media, telling fans the script for the much-loved BBC comedy has been written.

James said on Instagram: “Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last-ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James.”

Gavin and Stacey stars Joanna Page and Mathew Horne look set for a Christmas 2024 finale return (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Gavin and Stacey 2024 finale announced

The 2024 finale news shocked fans on Friday (May 3) morning, with Nessa star Ruth dismissing claims of a comeback in recent months as a rumour.

Alison Steadman, who plays Pam, also told the Mirror in March that Ruth and James hadn’t been in contact with the cast.

“If we did another series or episode, I would absolutely love it. But at the moment, as far as I know, it’s not going to happen,” she said.

But five years on since the last time the Gavin and Stacey gang were all together on screen for the 2019 Christmas special, a new – and “last-ever” – episode is in the works.

The 2019 Christmas special, which was watched by nearly 19 million viewers, ended on a cliffhanger as Nessa proposed to Smithy, played by Corden.

Will Smithy and Nessa have got wed? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How fans reacted

Gavin and Stacey fans were over the moon at the Christmas 2024 finale news.

Celebrities such as Gordon Ramsay, Amanda Holden and Rio Ferdinand were among those to express their joy in the comments section of the Insta post.

“I’m clearing the diary,” Rio wrote.

Meanwhile, dozens of other fans echoed one of Pam’s OTT catchphrases, reacting: “Oh my Christ!”

“Finally, it’s real and happening! Can’t wait,” celebrated another fan on social media.

“Epic news!” tweeted yet another among many.

Epic news!

“The best news!” added another.

And someone else, referring to the mystery of the long-running joke concerning Uncle Bryn (played by Rob Brydon) and his nephew Jason, chipped in: “Fantastic news. Wonder if we’ll find out more about the fishing trip?”

Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman playing Gavin’s parents (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

