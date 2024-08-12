In a heartfelt revelation on GB News, Eamonn Holmes opened up about the impact his rescue dog Maggie has had on his life.

The presenter paid a touching tribute to Maggie during today’s broadcast.

Eamonn Holmes opened up about his love for his dog Maggie (Credit: Cover Images)

Eamonn Holmes on GB News

TV star Eamonn has never been shy about expressing his love for animals, but it was his bond with Maggie that altered his perspective.

“My life was changed 15 years ago when I rescued a dog,” Eamonn confessed today.

This discussion followed a segment about the care of Madagascan lemurs in the UK.

However, it quickly became a platform for Eamonn to express his love for animals.

“I see all animals differently [now]. Do you know what the most lovable two animals are, that love people and love affection? Cows and pigs,” the host continued.

Eamonn also mentioned a personal conflict – his struggle with the ethics of eating meat. During his conversation with co-star Nana Akua, he questioned: “What do we do? We shoot them in the head and carve them up for meat and things.”

“We’ve lost all connection as to where meat comes from – we think it comes from supermarkets and from packets,” he said. “We forget slaughterhouses exist and what they’re there for – and to my shame, I eat meat. It’s a big problem with me.”

“If you’re going to resolve it, you’d better do it soon!” Nana pointed out.

Eamonn and Ruth

Eamonn’s separation from Ruth Langsford – his wife of 14 years and partner for more than two decades – has brought up the question of where Maggie will live.

Both Ruth and Eamonn have a deep connection with Maggie, making the decision an incredibly tough one.

A source close to the couple told The Sun that – due to her older age – Maggie requires “stability” now more than ever.

Therefore, Eamonn’s mobility issues could make it difficult for him to provide Maggie with the active lifestyle she needs. With this in mind, it seems as if Ruth may be better equipped to handle her needs.

Eamonn and Ruth have split (Credit: Cover Images)

“Eamonn adores her and Maggie’s been such a support during his health woes. The thought of giving her up is heartbreaking to him,” the source continued. However, it’s important to remember that Ruth will be “able to get out and about and walk her more”.

“They are adamant this won’t come to what Ant and Lisa went through and they won’t be getting lawyers involved,” the source added.

This comment refers to presenter Ant McPartlin and his former partner Lisa Armstrong. After divorcing, the couple endured a custody battle over their beloved dog Hurley.

