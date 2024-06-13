Gemma Collins vying to be first plus-sized winner of Strictly as she eyes 2024 series: ‘It’s in their interest to book me’

With Strictly 2024 around the corner, reality star Gemma Collins is eager to take part and win the show this year.

The former TOWIE star is no stranger to a dancing competition having previously competed on Dancing On Ice. She also already has ties with the BBC as she filmed an episode of Who Do You Think You Are? recently and had her own podcast with BBC Sounds, The Gemma Collins Podcast.

Gemma previously competed on Dancing On Ice (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gemma Collins on Strictly: ‘It would be the dream’

Speaking exclusively with the MailOnline, Gemma stated “It would be the dream” to do Strictly, asking: “Who wouldn’t want to do Strictly?”

“I want to learn to do a Rumba and show everyone, these hips don’t lie as Shakira said. I can dance, honey, I love to dance, I could win. Listen, I still think there’s a lot of outrage if someone is overweight, they just presume that you can’t move. But I can do the splits, I can kick my leg, and shake my booty.”

During her time on Dancing On Ice, Gemma was doubted due to her size. However, she proved them wrong.

“People would love it but it’s just whether they will give me a chance. If it’s meant to be, I believe in the universe. But I would never beg anyone to do their show, I know what I bring to the table. It’s only in their interest and benefit to book me.”

Gemma claimed that when she was voted off Dancing On Ice, the show “lost three million viewers”.

Rami and Gemma are planning a 2026 wedding (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gemma Collins on her weight loss

Courtesy of a new lifestyle plan, Gemma recently revealed she’s dropped six dress sizes. Teaming up with health guru Steve Bennett, she has taken on his Fibre First diet.

In addition to shedding weight, her energy has increased and she has reversed her PCSOS (polycystic ovary syndrome). Gemma is hoping to have a baby with her fiancé Rami Hawash. The pair are planning on tying the knot in 2026.

After going to a fertility clinic, Gemma was going to start her journey to parenthood in September. However, she realises she might not need to as she hopes to do it naturally.

She added: “Plus my thyroid is doing better, I have no under active thyroid any more.”

Read more: Gemma Collins admits making herself ‘look fatter’ in pictures for money

So, what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.