George Clarke accused of ‘middle-class snobbery’ as he is urged to ‘put his money where his mouth is’ over housing complaints

Fans of Amazing Spaces star George Clarke have been left fuming over his recent comments about new build housing.

In fact, some are claiming his remarks indicates his “snobbery” and are urging him to have more sympathy or better yet, do something about it!

The backlash comes after George shared a snap of a new build estate on Instagram, with a scathing caption…

George Clarke has infuriated his fans (Credit: Channel 4 / Youtube)

George Clarke slams new build properties

Alongside the picture, George complained: “Another noddy-box housing development that could be absolutely anywhere in the UK. ‘Little boxes on the hillside and they’re all made out of….(?)'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Clarke (@mrgeorgeclarke)

Evidently, his statement hasn’t impressed some of his 242K followers. One responded: “George! Come off it, are you thinking we can all afford to live in a Georgian mansion. Love you babe and I do agree with you stressing about green field building but you never put a solution with your arguments.”

This entire post and comments within absolutely reek of middle class snobbery.

Another called out George, even stating that with his wealth he should do something about it: “Put your money where your mouth is and do something about it then….”

Another chimed in: “I worked hard for one of those ‘boxes’. Wish I could afford an older grander house but I can’t.”

A fourth said: “This entire post and comments within absolutely reek of middle class snobbery. Just wow.”

“Unfortunately we can’t all build our own amazing spaces or afford to have someone else do it for us,” remarked another.

The George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces star is a famous architect (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

George Clarke’s home

“Cheers kids crying! I actually like our [bleep] cardboard Lego Noddy house, moving from a cold 2 bed Victorian terrace was hard but this fit the bill for our young family. Not everyone has a big pot of money to throw at old buildings and this was a more viable financial option for us. Apologies for wanting a warm nice home for my family ffs,” detailed a sixth.

Another follower fumed: “Don’t forget, that people have probably saved and worked so hard to buy a house you view as tacky…”

The Sunderland born architect boasts his own Edwardian mansion in the stunning borough of Notting Hill in London. The star purchased the 1910-built Edwardian property in 2015, where he could rub shoulders with star-studded neighbours like Simon Cowell and Stella McCartney.

Other followers did acknowledge and agree with George’s remark though. One said: “Yep, horrible looking, badly built and super expensive!!! Very sad!!!”

Another agreed: “They’re not built to be good. They’re built to maximise profits.”

A third said: “Couldn’t agree more.”

A fourth penned: “I wouldn’t swap my Victorian terrace for one of those!”

A fifth exclaimed: “Get them told George.”

Read more: George Clarke’s secret incurable health battle that will only get worse over time

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.