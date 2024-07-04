Host of Morning Live Gethin Jones previously opened up about wanting to adopt a child.

The Welsh presenter is no stranger to keeping his love life private. However, since splitting with singer Katherine Jenkins in 2011, Gethin hasn’t been public with potential future partners.

Gethin met Katherine on Strictly in 2005 after she performed with Andrea Bocelli. They announced their engagement in February 2011 but split that same year in December.

Morning Live star Gethin Jones on wanting kids

In a 2023 interview with the Mirror, Gethin, 46, revealed he has “always wanted to adopt.”

“I always wanted to have kids, but adopt too. A gay friend of mine in LA was doing it when I was out there and I was like, ‘Wow.’ I learned a lot watching him go through it,” he explained.

“But obviously, you’ve got to be ready, it’s a huge commitment. But I think because I do a lot of work with children’s charities, and you see these heartbreaking stories, I just think I’d just love to be able to save a child in that sense.”

Gethin’s split from Katherine was ‘awful’

Following his engagement to Katherine, Gethin also opened up about the “awful period.”

“I remember doing BBC Radio 5Live and going into the toilet at 5.30am going, ‘All right. Come on. Just focus for the next three hours, and then you can go back to being sad again,’” he said.

Gethin explained he “definitely had a bad bout of depression during that time.”

The former couple announced their split with fans at the time with statements on Twitter.

Katherine has since married American painter Andrew Levitas and started her own family, welcoming a son and a daughter.

