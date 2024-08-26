Gethin Jones’ ‘tough time’ following love split: ‘I was supposed to be getting married’

Star of Morning Live Gethin Jones once opened up about his “tough” split from opera singer Katherine Jenkins.

Gethin and Katherine first met in 2007 and formed a relationship sometime later. In February 2011, the pair announced they were engaged. However, by December of the same year, they announced they had split.

Katherine has since gotten married to American painter Andrew Levitas. They share a son and a daughter. Gethin, on the other hand, has kept his love life under wraps.

Gethin and Katherine ended their engagement in 2011 (Photo: Cover Images)

Morning Live star Gethin Jones says Katherine split was ‘difficult’

During a 2012 interview with OK! Magazine, Gethin was asked about his relationship with Katherine shortly after becoming a presenter for ITV’s morning show Daybreak. When questioned whether they’ve remained friends, Gethin said they had. However, he admitted they weren’t in touch often.

“Obviously it’s a very difficult time, especially when you’re both known. It’s still kind of tough, really. Obviously we don’t speak as much as we used to, though,” he revealed.

While he didn’t walk down the aisle with Katherine, Gethin hopes he will get married one day and start a family.

“The plan was always to go home to Wales, get married, have children and teach my children to speak Welsh. However, you just never know what’s going to happen, do you?” he added.

“I was supposed to be getting married this year, and I was looking forward to it. I think Daybreak has been brilliant because you meet so many wonderful, different people, and you’re constantly reminded, with the work that we do, how lucky we are to be doing it. Sometimes in our world you do lose a bit of perspective, and I’m very blessed to be able to do a job where you’re reminded of that.”

Gethin wants to settle down and have children (Credit: Cover Images)

Gethin admits he’s ‘getting on a bit now’

While making an appearance on the Anything is Possible podcast last year, Gethin opened up about wanting to have children.

“It just hasn’t happened, maybe I’m idealistic, but I’m open to meeting someone, my goodness I’d love to have children one day. I’m getting on a bit now…. but I just hope it will happen, until then I can’t do anything about it,” he said.

Gethin said he is aware he has been really lucky with travel both in and out of his job. However, he would like to share that experience with someone.

“When you’re looking at going away in the summer it just would be nice to share that with someone, you know, all those stories, before I become the most boring, old man, in the history of the human race,” he added.

