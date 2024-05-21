Timeline of all allegations made against Strictly star Giovanni Pernice and how he’s hit back

Giovanni Pernice has been making headlines for some serious allegations over the past few months. Now, more alleged problems are coming to light, leaving the Strictly dancer in hot water.

Over the past few days, reports have stated that Giovanni has even ‘quit’ Strictly Come Dancing and could be distancing himself from the Beeb.

But who has accused Giovanni and why? Keep reading for the full rundown…

Giovanni has been a beloved dancing pro on Strictly for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

October 2023

During the 2023 series of Strictly, Giovanni was initially hit by accusations surrounding his partnership with Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington – who quit the series in October.

The actress withdrew on medical grounds. Despite this, headlines at the time suggested that the pair had been feuding behind the scenes.

A statement from Strictly at the time stated: “Amanda Abbington is unable to continue in Strictly Come Dancing and has decided to withdraw from the competition. The show wishes her all the best for the future.”

Giovanni also shared his own statement. He said: “Amanda… I am so sad we can’t continue but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love.”

However, Amanda didn’t pay tribute to Giovanni in wake of her exit. She wrote to Instagram: “It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.

“It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants. They are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.”

January 2024

As 2024 rang in, as did more speculation. It was reported that Amanda had suffered PTSD and had even requested recordings of her rehearsal sessions with Giovanni.

A source alleged to The Sun at the time: “There is a feeling that the recordings will lift the lid on what really goes on behind the scenes on Strictly. Things in rehearsals can become very tense. Giovanni is a perfectionist and he can be incredibly full-on.”

However, the BBC was quick to shoot down rumours of misconduct. Their statement read: “The BBC offers a comprehensive range of support to all individuals taking part in our shows.

“Strictly Come Dancing has always taken duty of care incredibly seriously and there is a constant dialogue between senior members of the production team and the contestants to ensure any concerns are addressed swiftly.

I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour.

“Strictly has a proud track record as a joyful, positive experience where robust support and assistance is always made available at every stage of the production.”

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice’s partnership was hit by claims (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

March 2024

The trouble didn’t end there. According to MailOnline in March of this year, Giovanni’s ex Strictly dance partners Laura Whitmore and Ranvir Singh also had some bones to pick.

In fact, they were apparently “very unhappy” with how the BBC responded to reported complaints about their experiences with Giovanni.

They reportedly felt that Giovanni was “untouchable” due to the BBC’s treatment of him. However, the report claimed that this didn’t stop the trio from gathering for an “emotional” meeting where they discussed their individual experiences.

In March, Giovanni also addressed his training methods. Speaking on the Mirror‘s Invite Only podcast, Giovanni said of Amanda: “It’s a shame because, in my opinion, she could have gone all the way.”

He also said: “I am a perfectionist, 100%, but it comes from a perspective of caring. I think all of the professional dancers are in the same place. If you’re a professional dancer on one of these shows, you have to get these people looking the best they can on Saturday night.”

Faye reportedly also had struggles with Giovanni (Credit: SplashNews.com)

March 2024

Later in March, more claims came to light as a report alleged that Giovanni’s former dance partner Faye Tozer struggled to work with him.

According to a source at the time, Faye reportedly broke down into tears following an appearance together on spin-off show It Takes Two. The insider alleged how Giovanni’s “fiercely competitive” nature left singer Faye emotional and they reportedly butted heads during rehearsals.

Amanda Abbington reportedly cried during rehearsals (Credit: ITV)

May 2024

In May 2024, further reports alleged that Amanda had a “terrible experience” with Giovanni on the show. The report claimed that he stamped on Amanda’s foot during training.

An insider told The Sun: “Giovanni had a tough training method. Amanda would be bruised. Amanda had a terrible experience with Gio. She felt his behaviour was bullying and abrasive. She would be in tears as communication between them broke down.”

They went on to claim: “She tried every avenue to try and make it work. There would be crisis talks every Friday after producers watched back the video footage of their rehearsals but it would always end up toxic again by the end of the following week.

“Runners would check in on the training weekly and she would regularly be seen crying and feeling very sad and despondent. She desperately wanted it to work but invariably it would break down. An urgent medical condition eventually allowed her to quit.”

The BBC will investigate the allegations (Credit: YouTube)

May 17, 2024

On May 17, reports claimed that the BBC will investigate the accusations thrown at Giovanni.

A spokeswoman for legal firm Carter Ruck told The Sun: “There have been numerous serious complaints made to the BBC who are now in the process of evidence gathering. As it is still an ongoing matter no further comment can be made at this stage.”

A source also claimed: “These are troubled times for the BBC – this is a nightmare situation, frankly. Rumblings have been going on for months about allegations surrounding his behaviour but they steadfastly declined to launch any kind of investigation.

“It was only when three contestants, all allegedly deeply traumatised and upset by some of his training methods and behaviour, complained that any action was taken.”

Giovanni has faced quite a few allegations (Credit: ITV)

May 19, 2024

On May 19, a report in The Sun claimed that “at least one or two more celebs” could come forward with claims about Giovanni.

A source reportedly told The Sun: “Numerous celebrities, all former partners of Gio’s, have been in contact with one another behind the scenes.”

The insider claimed that lawyers have “quietly been speaking to one or two other potential claimants”. They added: “In other words, more names could come out of the woodwork.”

May 20, 2024

Giovanni has faced more claims from a former dance partner in latest news. Korina Travis, a professional dancer, has worked alongside dozens of Strictly pros – and was even previously considered for a role on the programme.

As reported by The Sun, Korina’s recent claims about Giovanni on Instagram have hinted that she too had a bad experience with him.

Posting in the comments section of an unknown post, Korina allegedly said: “I’ve known him for years as a fellow competitor and he has done horrendous things to me.”

She went on to say: “I will not speak about my experiences with him but I’m glad the world is seeing him for who he truly is. I’ll leave it at that.”

Meanwhile, a source has also added to the allegations. The insider stated: “With Gio, he is either on top form or you are in for a day of hell. He is a self-confessed perfectionist and this was inflicted across the cast and crews on the tours.

“Many have little positive to say about their experiences.”

Elsewhere, reports have claimed that some of the Strictly cast “are relieved” Giovanni is leaving. In addition, his 2021 winning partner Rose Ayling-Ellis apparently feels “shocked”.

A source reportedly told The Sun: “Rose is finding the whole situation really tough. She had a really great experience with Gio so is really shocked by it all.”

Giovanni won Strictly with Rose in 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How Giovanni Pernice has addressed Strictly allegations

Despite the claims, Giovanni hasn’t failed to defend himself. He hit back at the claims on May 18 with a statement shared to social media.

He said: “To my dear fans, you will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.

“Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.

“Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.

“I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win – for me and my dance partners.”

He concluded: “Thank you all once again for your continued love and support! Giovanni.”

ED! has contacted reps for Giovanni for all claims against him.

