Giovanni Pernice hits back as Amanda Abbington brands him ‘abusive and cruel’ over Strictly behaviour: ‘It goes way beyond treading on my toe’

Giovanni Pernice has hit back as Amanda Abbington branded him “cruel” and “abusive” in a new interview amid the Strictly allegations.

Amanda, 50, reportedly developed PTSD following her time on Strictly Come Dancing. She and Giovanni danced together on the 2023 series.

Giovanni, 33, will not return for the 2024 series following allegations about his training methods. He has previously denied any suggestion of “abusive or threatening behaviour”.

Now, in a new interview, Amanda has hit out at Giovanni and admitted she thought “long and hard about making a complaint”.

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice latest

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, Amanda said: “I found Giovanni’s behaviour unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean. I couldn’t sit back and let him do that to other people.

“I had to think long and hard about making a complaint because I knew the backlash I would get. But I would not have been able to live with myself for future people going on that show.

I found Giovanni’s behaviour unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean.

“I know what happened in that room, it’s on video and I have no problem with anyone seeing that. It’s a duty of care that is needed. Rehearsal rooms should be a safe space, there is a duty of care and kindness, and that courtesy wasn’t extended to me on this job.”

Amanda said she was “being as amenable as possible and it wasn’t being reciprocated, that’s all”.

She continued, calling the death threats and backlash she received on social media from trolls “insane”.

The actress claimed that the BBC “knew about Giovanni‘s behaviour for years” as “people had complained about him and flagged his behaviour to producers in the past”.

Amanda insisted that “nothing was done”. She also insisted it wasn’t an “isolated experience” with her, and said she should have “never ever danced with him”.

Strictly scandal

Meanwhile, in the interview, Amanda said she doesn’t feel “frightened of those tapes” coming out and it “goes way beyond treading on my toe”.

A Strictly insider reportedly added to The Sun: “This is not good. It looks like the BBC turned a blind eye to knowing what was going on in Giovanni and Amanda’s rehearsal room.

“There was clearly a pattern of behaviour that was being allowed and senior staff were, essentially, letting Giovanni get away with it. If Amanda didn’t complain it would have just carried on.”

Show staff reportedly consoled Amanda and told her: “Don’t worry, it will get better, this is what he’s like.”

A rep for Giovanni has hit back at Amanda’s latest comments.

Giovanni Pernice statement

A spokesperson for Giovanni told MailOnline: “The BBC has shared allegations from the inquiry with Giovanni, who has cooperated fully.

“None of the allegations carried in the Sun on Sunday are included in any shape or form. Giovanni refutes these allegations and denies any accusations of abusive or threatening behaviour.

“He has provided substantive evidence to the investigation and he remains fully confident of clearing his name.”

ED! has contacted reps for the BBC for comment.

