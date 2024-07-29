Giovanni Pernice tipped for major I’m A Celebrity ‘appearance’ as he’s branded a ‘godsend to any broadcaster’

Giovanni Pernice has been linked with a spot on I’m A Celebrity later in 2024.

It was confirmed last month that the Strictly Come Dancing star, 33, will not take part in this year’s BBC One dance contest.

Giovanni, who has been part of the pros line-up since 2015, has reportedly been the subject of a BBC investigation following claims about his conduct and rehearsal methods.

And with there seemingly being no likelihood of him featuring on Strictly this year, one tabloid reckons he could be in the frame to head Down Under for ITV instead.

Will Giovanni Pernice be heading to Oz for I’m A Celebrity this winter? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Giovanni Pernice tipped for I’m A Celebrity 2024

According to MailOnline, ITV reckons Giovanni could be a huge ratings draw for the jungle reality show.

Furthermore, the website claims he could be in line for a £100,000 deal to jet off to Oz and be part of the celeb camp.

It is also reported telly execs are keen on offering Giovanni the opportunity to be involved in other ITV programming to ‘make him one of their own’.

Could Ant and Dec welcome Giovanni Pernice to I’m A Celebrity in 2024? (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity 2024 rumours

An unnamed source at ITV is quoted as saying “As long as those at the top are satisfied that Giovanni isn’t a bully and didn’t behave inappropriately during Strictly, they will be signing him up.

“They are very aware of how much Strictly viewers will miss him. He’s a true fans’ favourite, so they hope he will draw in big audiences.”

The insider went on to predict that Giovanni would be a hit with ITV fans.

He would bring a huge fan base with him.

They are said to have continued: “Just imagine him on I’m A Celeb. He would be a favourite to win and they know he would be very good value in the jungle. Giovanni would bring a huge fan base with him. He appeals to people of all ages, which is a godsend for any broadcaster.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Meanwhile, MailOnline also claims a source close to Giovanni insisted there are “very exciting things in the pipeline”.

They added there is a “huge appetite” for Giovanni – and he will “never” return to Strictly.

ED! has contacted a representative for Giovanni Pernice and ITV for comment on MailOnline’s claims.

Results from the BBC’s investigation are expected in the coming days.

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: BBC bosses ‘hope for closure that Strictly desperately needs’

Additionally, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.