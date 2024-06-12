BBC staff ‘back Giovanni Pernice’: ‘Amanda wouldn’t let it go away – nobody wanted this’

BBC staff are backing former Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice, MailOnline claims.

Despite reports some staff behind the scenes are “gutted” by the Italian performer’s departure from the BBC One dance contest, there are also claims there’s is ‘no way back’ for Giovanni.

His exit from the show he’s been a part of since 2015 was recently confirmed as the line-up of pro dancers for the 2024 series was announced.

However, amid a BBC investigation following allegations concerning Giovanni’s training methods and his 2023 Strictly pairing with actress Amanda Abbington, it’s indicated that the dancer will be missed backstage just as much as on screen.

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice dropped out of Strictly 2023 in the October (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice news

A unidentified BBC employee is quoted in MailOnline‘s story as suggesting they thought the matter would blow over.

They also suggested Sherlock star Amanda’s persistence meant that did not happen.

Additionally, the anonymous insider is said to have made out that any investigation was not welcomed by Giovanni’s backers and fans.

Giovanni Pernice pictured earlier this month with his girlfriend Molly Brown (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘We all thought it would go away’

The source claimed: “This series would be a lot more enjoyable for everyone if Gio was involved. There has been an immense amount of loyalty towards him from his BBC colleagues.

“We all thought it would go away but Amanda wasn’t going to let that happen. Nobody wanted this. Gio is adored by the show’s viewers.”

Giovanni Pernice is is said to be feeling ‘positive’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly investigation latest

Meanwhile, MailOnline also reports Giovanni has engaged with the BBC during their probe.

The new outlet puts forward the TV personality is “positive” about the outcome, ahead of it being revealed.

It is also claimed it was Giovanni who asked for rehearsal sessions to be recorded, rather than at Amanda’s insistence which was previously reported.

A representative for Strictly Come Dancing at the BBC declined to comment on MailOnline’s claims when approached by ED!.

