In Giovanni Pernice news, Strictly Come Dancing stars have reportedly been ‘banned’ from discussing the ongoing investigation into the dancer.

The alleged ‘ban’ from discussing the topic comes after Shirley Ballas chimed in on Giovanni and displayed support for the pro dancer.

Now, the BBC has allegedly ensured other Strictly stars stay hush hush.

In Giovanni Pernice news, Strictly stars have reportedly been ‘banned’ over talking about his investigation (Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Giovanni Pernice news

Giovanni has made headlines in recent months, over allegations about his teaching methods on Strictly. His 2023 dance partner Amanda Abbington reportedly developed PTSD following her time on the show.

Since then, other former partners of Giovanni’s have also allegedly shared complaints.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Giovanni would not be returning to Strictly this year. Elsewhere, the BBC is investigating the allegations against him.

Despite this, Giovanni has stood by his approach to teaching. He also stated that he looks forward to “clearing his name”.

We’ve been told not to talk about it until the official Strictly statement.

On June 23, The Sun claimed that an unnamed show dancer had told the publication that they are unable to discuss the discourse surrounding Giovanni.

The show dancer reportedly said: “I’m not allowed to comment. We’ve been told not to talk about it until the official Strictly statement.”

A BBC spokesperson told us: “We recently issued a statement urging the media not to indulge in speculation about complaints related to a high profile show; and as we made clear, anyone involved in a complaint has a right to both confidentiality and fair process.”

A source also told The Sun: “When Amanda’s claims first came to light no one could have foreseen the drama would still be raging so ferociously six months later. We’re just a few weeks away from the 2024 cast reveal. Bosses are worried the scandal is now dangerously close to overshadowing the new series.

“A lot of work has gone into it as it’s the 20th anniversary, and now — still — all anyone talks about is Giovanni.”

They added: “Shirley launching such a passionate defence of him was far from helpful and stoked the flames. Bosses hope gagging the cast will help.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

Shirley Ballas on Giovanni Pernice

Meanwhile, in an interview with Best last week, Strictly judge Shirley appeared to back Giovanni. She told the publication: “I think everybody in the Strictly cast is fantastic. I’ve known Giovanni a long, long time.

“I’ve known him probably longer than a lot of people have known him and I can only talk from personal experience.”

Shirley Ballas has shared her support for Giovanni Pernice (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Shirley went on to compare their similar work ethic. She continued: “He works hard and he wants the best for anybody who wants to learn. He’s a true gentleman, and of course, he always looks drop-dead gorgeous.”

Read more: Strictly star Giovanni Pernice set to leave the UK as pro ‘in talks to join Italian version of show’: ‘He wants a fresh start’

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.