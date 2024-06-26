Shirley Ballas addresses Strictly boycott amid Giovanni Pernice exit with blunt four-word statement

In the latest Giovanni Pernice news, Shirley Ballas has shared a message with Strictly fans who no longer wish to watch the programme due to the Italian pro’s departure.

Earlier this month it was shared that Giovanni would not be joining the cast of professional dancers in Strictly’s 2024 series. Just days prior, there had already been rumours swirling that Giovanni himself had quit the show.

Since then, Shirley has appeared to show a display of support for the dancer. However, her recent statement has implied that she is more so standing by Strictly….

Shirley Ballas has spoken out about a boycott due to his exit (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

Giovanni Pernice news: ‘Everyone has a choice’

Shirley’s words come after it was claimed that Strictly Come Dancing stars had been “banned” from discussing the BBC’s ongoing investigation into the dancer.

The pro has made headlines in recent months, due to allegations about his teaching methods whilst rehearsing for Strictly. Giovanni’s most recent Strictly dance partner, Amanda Abbington, reportedly developed PTSD following her time on the show. She had previously left the series early on “medical grounds”.

Since then, other former partners of Giovanni’s have also allegedly shared complaints. The drama surrounding Giovanni has only been amplified by loyal viewers of the show, who have been left fuming that Giovanni won’t be returning to the dance floor.

You know what the show goes on…

So much so, they have even vowed to boycott the 2024 series of the show. However, Shirley hasn’t been deterred from having her say and, despite recently showing support for Giovanni, it seems she is eager to move on from the topic.

Speaking to The Sun at the TRIC Awards, she said: “You know what the show goes on… It will go on. It’s a brilliant series this year – all the boys and girls will be getting ready with all their different numbers.”

Shirley was then asked about viewers boycotting the show because of the recent controversy. Addressing the reports, she declared that “everyone has a choice” over whether they watch the show or not.

Amanda Abbington claimed she suffered from PTSD after appearing on Strictly (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

Shirley Ballas shows support for Giovanni Pernice

In a recent interview with Best, Strictly judge Shirley appeared to back Giovanni. She told the publication: “I think everybody in the Strictly cast is fantastic. I’ve known Giovanni a long, long time.

“I’ve known him probably longer than a lot of people have known him and I can only talk from personal experience.”

She then added: “He works hard and he wants the best for anybody who wants to learn. He’s a true gentleman, and of course, he always looks drop-dead gorgeous.”

