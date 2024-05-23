In the latest Giovanni Pernice news, two further Strictly Come Dancing stars are reported to have ‘distanced’ themselves from the Italian pro.

Giovanni reportedly recently exited the BBC One dance series he has been a part of since 2015.

The 33-year-old dancer has also found himself in the headlines in recent months due to claims about his Strictly training methods, and scrutiny over his most recent show partnership with Amanda Abbington.

Amanda Abbington pulled out of Strictly 2023 on medical grounds (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Earlier this week, Rose Ayling-Ellis – who lifted the Glitterball trophy with Giovanni in 2021 – was reported to be “shocked” by allegations made against Giovanni.

However, according to The Sun, the ex-EastEnders actress is said to be “just trying to not get involved”.

And now, another tabloid claims, ex-Strictly stars Ellie Leach – the 2023 celeb winner – and 2022 participant Ellie Simmonds ‘have snubbed’ Giovanni on social media.

Ellie Leach won Strictly 2023 with Vito Coppola (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Giovanni Pernice news

Other reports have suggested two of Giovanni’s former dance partners on the show – Laura Whitmore and Ranvir Singh, as well as Amanda – felt “very unhappy” with how the BBC responded to reported complaints about their alleged training room experiences.

The three celebs are said to have come together for an “emotional” summit to discuss their runs on the Strictly.

Additionally, the Beeb is said to be going through “years of footage” in the wake of reported allegations.

But last weekend Giovanni shared a statement on Instagram in which he rejected “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”.

However, The Mirror reckons that Ellie and Ellie have unfollowed Giovanni on the social media platform at some point.

Has Ellie Simmonds ‘snubbed’ Giovanni on social media? (Credit: ITV)

ED! has contacted representatives for Strictly Come Dancing, Giovanni Pernice, Ellie Simmonds, and Ellie Leach for comment.

The ladies don’t currently appear to follow Giovanni.

