Star of Strictly Giovanni Pernice reportedly wanted BBC chiefs to record all his training sessions with Amanda Abbington after having concerns over her behaviour.

Following a number of allegations, the Italian pro has denied any claims of “abusive or threatening behaviour” from former contestants. Sherlock actor Amanda, who he was paired with during the last series, has reportedly accused him of stamping on her foot during rehearsals.

Amanda left the competition after week five. It was said that she was left with “mild PTSD” from the experience.

Giovanni Pernice ‘wanted Strictly rehearsals taped’

After her time on the show, it was reported that Amanda had requested to see the footage from rehearsals as part of a legal action against him.

However, it is now reported that it was Giovanni who requested the footage as he had concerns that Amanda might cause him “trouble”.

“Gio found the situation [with Amanda] very unsettling, so he asked that all sessions were recorded. It was totally unprecedented, but Gio started to see things in Amanda’s behaviour and wanted to ensure he was protected. What a relief he did,” an inside source told Mail on Sunday.

‘I look forward to clearing my name’

Amanda and two unnamed Strictly contestants are said to be taking a legal stance against the 33-year-old dancer. The BBC has since taken an internal investigation. This has resulted in Giovanni reacting on social media.

“To my dear fans, you will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week. Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name,” he wrote on Instagram.

Giovanni continued: “Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me. I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be.”

“This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win. For me and my dance partners. Thank you all once again for your continued love and support! Giovanni.”

