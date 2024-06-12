Huge Strictly shake-up following Giovanni Pernice’s exit: ‘Pressure to make sure series goes off without a hitch’

In the wake of allegations made about Giovanni Pernice and his conduct during his time on Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC is said to be making big changes to the show.

Giovanni’s departure from the BBC One dance contest was recently confirmed as the line-up of pro dancers for the 2024 series was announced.

Reports had claimed in the weeks beforehand that the Italian fave, 33, had exited the series he’d been a part of since 2015 due to claims about his training methods, and scrutiny over his most recent Strictly partnership with actress Amanda Abbington.

Amanda Abbington dropped out of Strictly 2023 ‘on medical grounds’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Giovanni Pernice: Strictly Come Dancing exit latest news

Emotional fans have since claimed they will boycott Strictly as Giovanni is not returning.

But amid the social media backlash from his most devoted supporters, the Beeb is said to have implemented four new measures following a series of crisis meetings.

With a BBC probe said to be ongoing, Giovanni has denied any wrongdoing.

However, according to The Sun, a new package of safeguards is being introduced for celebrities and dancers on Strictly.

Strictly ‘duty of care’ news

Those measures are said to include on-call counsellors and cameras to film training. Post-show therapy will also be offered, and chaperones will be provided if requested.

Participants could also undergo ‘psychological testing’ to ensure they’re “robust” enough to cope with the glare of the media spotlight.

Additionally, a duty of care executive is said to be appointed for the next series. And training, masterclasses and webinars will reportedly be held for all reality series.

‘The BBC is under enormous pressure to ensure this series goes without a hitch’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘A lot of pressure for everyone involved’

A unnamed source is said to have told the tabloid: “Strictly is the jewel in the crown of their schedule, and upwards of 10 million people tune in weekly. That’s a lot of pressure for everyone involved.

Cameras will be installed pretty much everywhere.

“The BBC is under enormous pressure to ensure this series goes without a hitch. Cameras will be installed pretty much everywhere and a counsellor will be on call 24/7.”

Meanwhile, BBC director of unscripted shows Kate Phillips is quoted as saying: “The BBC takes its duty of care incredibly ­seriously and are always looking at ways to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of contributors.”

ED! has approached representatives for Strictly Come Dancing at the BBC for comment on The Sun’s story.

