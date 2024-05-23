Strictly star Giovanni Pernice instructs lawyers as BBC investigation officially confirmed

Giovanni Pernice has instructed lawyers to clear his name following allegations in the tabloid press concerning his time on Strictly Come Dancing.

Italian pro dancer Giovanni is said to have left the show recently, having been part of the Strictly troupe since 2015.

Claims concerning his conduct have made headlines, following on from a short stint in the 2023 dance contest series.

That run came to a shorter-than-anticipated conclusion after his celeb partner Amanda Abbington withdrew in October on medical grounds. Some months later it was reported Amanda had suffered PTSD – and had requested recordings of her training sessions.

Amanda Abbington withdrew from Strictly Come Dancing 2023 last October (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Giovanni Pernice investigation news

The BBC issued a statement addressing duty of care on Strictly back in January. And, at the time, The Sun suggested the BBC was offering Giovanni ‘full support’ through unnamed insider quotes.

Then in March it was alleged two other of Giovanni’s former dance partners – Laura Whitmore and Ranvir Singh – had met with Amanda.

That “emotional” summit was said to have included discussions about each of their respective experiences on the show.

Last weekend Giovanni shared a statement on Instagram in which he rejected “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”.

Now, however, The Sun reports the BBC is investigating claims – and Giovanni is “fully cooperating”.

Giovanni Pernice ‘wants to hear what allegations these claimants have against him’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Giovanni Pernice: Strictly latest

The Sun quotes a spokesman for Giovanni confirming that law firm Schillings are now acting for him. The statement is also said to confirm for the first time the BBC is investigating.

The spokesman is said to have said: “Schillings is engaging with BBC Studios to provide it with Giovanni’s evidence to strongly rebut the claims being made about him and confirm that Giovanni is fully cooperating with that process.

“As with any reality TV show, when decisions are being made for entertainment reasons, the producers have a duty of care to all participants.”

‘Giovanni remains adamant he’s done nothing wrong’

Furthermore, an anonymous BBC insider is quoted as saying: “Giovanni remains adamant he’s done nothing wrong bar being a perfectionist, and a hard taskmaster. He wants to hear what allegations these claimants have against him but is adamant he will clear his name.

“The only substantive claim against him to date is that he stomped on someone’s foot. He believes this is an occupational hazard and he’s done nothing intentionally wrong.”

He’s done nothing intentionally wrong.

Additionally, The Sun claims plans for Giovanni’s Adventures In… series alongside Anton Du Beke has been iced, pending the findings of the investigation.

ED! has contacted representatives for Giovanni Pernice and Strictly Come Dancing for comment.

