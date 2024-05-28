Former Strictly dancer Kristina Rihanoff has defended fellow dancer Giovanni Pernice after more allegations over his conduct.

Following numerous complaints, the 33-year-old Italian pro has continued to deny claims of “abusive or threatening behaviour” by former contestants he worked with.

Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington, who he was paired with during the last series, has reportedly accused him of being “abrasive”. She also claimed that Giovanni stamped on her foot while they were training.

Giovanni Pernice backed by Strictly pal

Following the accusations, 2019 winner Stacey Dooley revealed that she doesn’t “have a friendship with Giovanni”. She also stated that she hopes “all of the women involved are okay”.

Former EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, who won the glitterball trophy in 2021 alongside Giovanni, is said to be “really shocked” by the claims. However, she hasn’t publicly supported him yet.

Reports have claimed that Strictly’s professional dancers are also said to be concerned about the lack of detailed psychological assessments for the contestants who sign up.

‘I’m quite frankly stunned by the whole scandal’

Former dancer Kristina Rihanoff has now weighed in and shared her thoughts on the situation. Considering Giovanni as a friend, she isn’t buying what the accusations claim.

“I’m quite frankly stunned by the whole scandal. It’s definitely not like the Gio that I know,” she told Closer.

“Gio’s a really nice, friendly guy. I’ve danced with him and known him for around seven years. He’s never been a nightmare in any of our group rehearsals, just a hard-working professional. Gio does not try to please and he’s very driven by winning, like so many of the dancers. I was like that too! You’re there to do a job at the end of the day,” she added.

