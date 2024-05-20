In latest news concerning Giovanni Pernice and his Strictly Come Dancing future, it has been reported that ‘more celebs could come forward’ amid allegations about his training methods.

It was claimed last week that Giovanni has ‘quit’ the BBC One series he has been part of since 2015.

The alleged change in Gio’s commitments follows months of headlines concerning his most recent series partnership with Amanda Abbington.

Amanda Abbington, seen here with pro dancer Giovanni Pernice, exited the 2023 series last October on medical grounds (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

And over this past weekend, Giovanni shared a statement on social media in which he rejected “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”.

Nonetheless, The Sun have today (Monday May 20) alleged further scrutiny is on the way. It is alleged “at least one or two more celebs” are said to be planning to sue the Italian dancer.

Giovanni Pernice news

According to the tabloid, the women said to be involved have all danced with Giovanni, 33, on Strictly.

Furthermore, it is suggested they will add their names to three claimants reported to be already “taking action” as part of a BBC investigation.

It has previously been reported by MailOnline that Laura Whitmore and Ranvir Singh – as well as Amanda – felt “very unhappy” with how the BBC responded to reported complaints about their alleged training room experiences with their ex pro partner Giovanni.

It was also suggested they felt the “untouchable” star was ‘being pushed to centre stage to make them go away’.

Additionally, the trio were said to have come together for an “emotional” meeting. And they are said to have discussed their respective runs on the show.

Giovanni Pernice is known for being a Strictly star since 2015 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘More names could come out of the woodwork’

Meanwhile, a source is said to have told The Sun: “Numerous celebrities, all former partners of Gio’s, have been in contact with one another behind the scenes.”

It was added lawyers have “quietly been speaking to one or two other potential claimants”.

The unnamed insider apparently added: “In other words, more names could come out of the woodwork.”

ED! has approached representatives for Giovanni Pernice and Strictly Come Dancing for comment on The Sun’s claims.

Read more: Timeline of Giovanni Pernice’s turbulent Strictly aftermath – from Amanda Abbington ‘feud’ to BBC’s ‘probe into complaints’

