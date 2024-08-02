Strictly Come Dancing star declared ‘I hate Giovanni’ after her ‘laid back’ attitude made him ‘furious’

Former Made In Chelsea star and Radio 1 DJ Jamie Laing revealed Ranvir Singh’s feelings about her former Strictly dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

For season 18, Ranvir and Jamie both competed on Strictly in 2020. Good Morning Britain host Ranvir was paired with the Italian pro and finished in fifth place.

During their time on the show, rumours of romance circulated due to their strong chemistry. However, nothing seemed to come from it.

In recent months, Giovanni had come under fire for his alleged “abusive” behaviour behind the scenes. As a result, he is currently under an investigation by the BBC and won’t be returning for the next series.

‘They have such a funny relationship’

Jamie admitted to the Mirror in 2020 that Ranvir once told him that she “hated” him, ruling out the infamous “Strictly curse” that has impacted the show on several occasions.

“I was talking to Ranvir the other day, who’s just wonderful, and she said: ‘At the end of the day I HATE Giovanni. Hate him,'” he said. While she wasn’t being serious, the reality star explained their friendship further.

“They have such a funny relationship, like brother and sister. He is so competitive and she is so laid back and it makes him furious. It’s hilarious. I just don’t see how the curse can happen.”

Ranvir said she was a ‘bit scared’ of Strictly pro Giovanni

During her own interview with the newspaper, Ranvir revealed that she and Giovanni found the accusations that they would be the next couple to be hit by the “curse” humorous.

“We both find the idea that we might get hit by the curse very funny – he is a 30-year-old man!” she said.

“Giovanni works me hard, I hobble home at the end of a day’s training with my goal being to get the family and puppy sorted, eat, and then put my feet up.”

However, on Good Morning Britain, Ranvir admitted she was “a bit scared” of Giovanni. “Don’t be fooled by his angelic face! He is a fiery Italian, super strict,” she insisted.

