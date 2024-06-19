GMB host Ed Balls has been slammed on social media after he was seen squashing a fly that buzzed around the studio today (June 19).

Ed’s actions left some viewers unimpressed and co-star Susanna Reid visibly shocked and came after Susanna had pointed out that there was a fly darting around them.

After it left her distracted, GMB host Ed acted fast and crushed the fly between their pile of yellow notes.

GMB star Ed Balls killed a fly live on air (Credit: ITV / ITVX)

GMB host Ed Balls likened to ‘venus fly catcher’

In reaction to this, Susanna let out a squeal and looked away. Even a producer behind the camera was surprised as Susanna exclaimed: “You’re like a venus fly catcher!”

Can I just say, it’s not a cow, it’s a fly. Can we move on, honestly?

Afterwards, the camera zoomed into the table to get a better look at the now crushed fly. Susanna then questioned: “Where did you put it?”

Ed calmly responded: “We’ve moved on.” He then quipped: “I think killing flies is okay, isn’t it?” His co-host said in response: “Tell you what, you’ve got good aim!”

GMB’s Sean Fletcher, off camera, agreed and said: “I’ve never saw you move so quick Ed, that was fantastic.”

Ed even went on to boast about how he is a “pro” at killing and catching flies and added that he has “never been stung”.

Despite this, Ed quickly appeared to defend his actions, likely due to expecting criticism. He said: “Can I just say, it’s not a cow, it’s a fly. Can we move on, honestly?”

GMB star Ed Balls was met with criticism (Credit: ITV / ITVX)

‘Ofcom gonna be busy’

It seems that Ed was right to expect backlash. On social media one fuming viewer penned: “@GMB @edballs @ITV replace Ed Balls immediately!! Who the hell does he think he is?

“Yes there was a fly in the studio, smashing it hard and killing it on the desk was totally unacceptable and uncalled for. Maybe someone will hit him that hard and see how he likes it?”

A second chimed in: “You grow out of cruelty when you become an adult. Not Ed.”

A third then said: “Rest in peace, fly, who had the misfortune to fly into the GMB studio and was then callously murdered by an oafish morning television presenter. May you rest in peace.” “Have I just watched Ed Balls murder a fly live on TV?” another asked.

Another then jibed: “He’ll probably have to apologise tomorrow for killing a fly.”

However, others appeared to be on Ed’s side. One said: “Waiting for all fly activists to come out now. Ed Balls just killed a fly live on TV. Ofcom gonna be busy this morning.”

