GMB hit by thousands of Ofcom complaints over ‘irresponsible’ dog debate

Thousands of complaints about a GMB segment concerning XL Bully dogs have been registered with Ofcom.

Show guests Kay Taiwo and Mike Parry squabbled during the ITV debate which aired last Thursday (May 30).

Co-host Ranvir Singh, who was on presenting duty with Richard Madeley for that episode, tried to calm matters as the participants raised their voices trying to drown each other out.

Kay Taiwo brought her own dog into the GMB studio for the debate (Credit: YouTube)

GMB sparks Ofcom complaints

At one point, Mike suggested dogs would not be hard to locate as part of a plan to put them down.

He reasoned: “The only legal Bully XL dogs in the country are registered.”

Additionally, he said: “We know where they all are and they should go away.”

The pair then began a shouting match as Kay accused Mike of “not making sense”. He hit back: “I am!”

Ranvir then stepped in and calmed the debate.

Meanwhile, over on social media, viewers with different perspectives on how to raise and train dogs, as well those calling for tough legislation regarding the breed, also expressed themselves stridently.

But now it has emerged unimpressed onlookers also approached the broadcasting regulator over what they watched unfold.

In total, according to reports, 1600 complaints were made to Ofcom.

1600 complaints have been made to Ofcom (Credit: YouTube)

How viewers reacted to GMB Bully XL debate

At the time of broadcast, viewers were deeply divided over whether the breed should be exterminated.

Some suggested any kind of dog can injure or attack humans without explanation. Meanwhile, others felt Bully XLs are not appropriate as pets. And some people suggested the blame for aggressive behaviour should be with owners.

“Irresponsible dog owners!” one user fumed.

Additionally, they tweeted: “Muzzle the dogs if they are prone to be aggressive. It’s about common sense at the end of the day.”

In just the past week, three separate incidents have left two boys aged 5 and 15 injured and a woman dead, after attacks by XL bully dogs. That’s despite the tough new restrictions on owning the breed. So will registration never be enough, and should all of the dogs simply be… pic.twitter.com/NltLnhCGRI — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 30, 2024

Conversely, someone else wrote: “There are many factors – bad breeders, irresponsible owners, lack of training/knowledge of the breed.”

There are many factors.

“Shut the [blank] up and leave the dogs alone,” fumed a third viewer.

Others slammed GMB. One said: “Well that was a pointless conversation you couldn’t hear anything except the XL owner shouting he ain’t making no sense.”

Another wrote: “Completely irresponsible to have some bloke with no Bully experience talking about something so important!”

A third added: “Shame for @GMB for allowing that one-sided opinion this morning from #MikeParry. The woman #XLBully owner had no chance of replying. Reported to @Ofcom.”

ED! has contacted Ofcom and ITV for comment.

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV and ITVX every weekday from 6am.

