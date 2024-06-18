GMB presenter Kate Garraway is apparently being eyed by This Morning bosses to ‘save’ the show.

After Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby left and Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley started, reports have suggested that viewing figures have “nosedived“.

However, ITV reckons it has a trick up its sleeve with Kate. And, as a result, bosses are said to have approached her to front the show.

Could Kate Garraway be about to move from GMB to This Morning? (Credit: ITV)

GMB host Kate Garraway eyed by This Morning bosses

Speaking to Closer, a source claimed that ITV bosses have approached Kate. And, thanks to her loyal following, they’re said to be hoping she can turn things around at the flagship daytime show.

“This Morning producers really need to shake things up to turn the programme’s fortunes around. And Kate would do just that. Kate is someone who ITV thinks could really connect and resonate with viewers. There’s a real push among many of the producers on This Morning to try and bring her in,” they alleged.

The source then continued: “She’s been on Good Morning Britain a good long time now but This Morning execs think she would be open to the idea of a switch and a new opportunity. This Morning is still one of the biggest jobs in TV and Kate remains ambitious and would love a role like that.

“This Morning’s ratings are nosediving and although Cat and Ben are doing a great job, they just don’t seem to be clicking with viewers in the way everyone hoped that they would when they first arrived.”

It’s not clear if Kate is being eyed to replace Cat, and reunite with her long-time pal Ben on the show, or if she’d form part of a new presenting duo.

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley took over on the show earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

‘Fresh way to pay her debts’

The source then went on to address Kate’s recent comments about her mounting debts incurred as she cared for late husband Derek Draper.

They said Kate has said herself that she “needs to look at finding fresh ways to pay for her debts”. The source added that “new TV opportunities would present further ways to ensure a more secure future both for herself and her children”.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

