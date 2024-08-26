GMB viewers slam ‘insufferable’ Richard Madeley over Prince Andrew remark: ‘Switching off’

GMB presenter Richard Madeley came under fire for his comments regarding Prince Andrew during the Monday (August 26) broadcast.

The show touched upon the controversy surrounding Prince Andrew and his connection to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Richard was accompanied by co-host Charlotte Hawkins (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley on GMB

On Monday, while seated at the GMB desk alongside Charlotte Hawkins, Richard initiated a discussion that would soon cause outrage among viewers.

The conversation also involved Kwasi Kwarteng and Nels Abbey. However, the focus eventually shifted to Prince Andrew.

A photograph showing Prince Andrew immediately after his infamous 2019 Newsnight interview is being considered to become a part of the National Gallery’s collection.

It was this photograph and the circumstances surrounding it that prompted Richard to ask: “Is it time to lay off Prince Andrew?”

Expanding on his point, Richard also recounted Prince Andrew’s naive post-interview remark: “Well, that went rather well, didn’t it?”

He emphasised the Duke of York’s apparent lack of awareness regarding the gravity of the situation.

The Duke of York has always denied allegations of sexual assault from accuser Virginia Giuffre. A lawsuit was settled out of court in February 2022, with Andrew reportedly paying her a huge sum.

Richard came under fire today (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Viewers, however, were less than impressed with Richard’s take on the matter.

The suggestion that the public should ease up on scrutiny of the Duke was met with instant backlash on social media.

Seething reactions emerged quickly with one viewer saying: “Can’t believe Madeley saying is it time to lay off Prince Andrew, cut him a bit of slack!!! No!!! Switched off!”

Another viewer critiqued the mainstream media. “Mainstream British media always try to make excuses for Prince Andrew. Just because he denied the allegations doesn’t mean they aren’t true,” they wrote.

Richard himself was personally criticised, as one viewer expressed irritation. “Richard Madeley is insufferable. ‘We should be giving Prince Andrew a break.'”

“Lay off Prince Andrew? Really? Nah,” another echoed.

However, the criticisms did not end there. “Richard Madeley really is a jerk if he thinks that we should cut Prince Andrew some slack,” a fifth viewer fumed.

Discussion was focused on Andrew on GMB (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Andrew

Meanwhile, the dispute between Andrew and his brother King Charles over Prince Andrew’s residence at Royal Lodge continues.

The disfavored son of Queen Elizabeth II resides in the 30-room mansion which requires significant repairs.

Despite the tensions and his financial responsibilities towards the property, the Duke shows no inclination to relocate.

This is despite being offered the nearby Frogmore Cottage.

Andrew has reportedly been struggling to maintain the property. He is obligated to “repair, renew, uphold, clean and keep in repair and, where necessary, rebuild” the mansion.

