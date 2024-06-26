Hundreds of GMB viewers complain to Ofcom over Susanna Reid’s treatment of Nigel Farage

Nearly 500 GMB viewers miffed over an interview with Nigel Farage conducted by Susanna Reid and Ed Balls have moaned to Ofcom.

Former I’m A Celebrity contestant Nigel, 60, is hoping it will be eighth time lucky in the General Election as he makes yet another bid to win a seat in the House of Commons.

GMB hosts Ed Balls and Susanna Reid spoke with wannabe MP last week (Credit: YouTube)

Nigel Farage latest news

In recent days Nigel has been pilloried from figures of all political persuasions after he claimed the West “provoked” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Nigel told the BBC last week he “admired [Putin] as a political operator”. He’s since suggested President Zelensky should make peace with Russia to save young Ukrainian lives.

But just a few days before these comments, Nigel’s supporters expressed their unhappiness after he was taken to task on his Reform party’s candidates and their social media activity.

Nigel Farage sounded rattled on GMB (Credit: YouTube)

GMB: Susanna Reid asks questions

One question Susanna asked was: “You’ve defended 41 [candidates] found to be social media friends [with] a fascist leader, a former organiser for the British National Party, who founded the New British Union in the image of Oswald Mosley’s British Union of Fascists.

How can you defend 41 candidates for your party found to be his social media friends?

“How can you defend 41 candidates for your party found to be his social media friends?”

Blaming ‘poor vetting’ of his own Reform candidates, Nigel replied: “Most of our candidates are not political sophisticates.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susanna Reid (@susannareid100)

Moments earlier on the programme, he’d bristled at having to clarification tax proposals, huffing how that was “typical”.

But Susanna fired back: “What do you mean ‘this is so typical?’ Being asked questions and asked to answer them?”

Nonetheless, 471 viewers felt moved enough to complain to the watchdog.

ED! has approached representatives for Ofcom and Good Morning Britain for comment.

GMB airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

