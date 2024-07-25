GMB today (Thursday, July 25) has come under fire from some viewers after a video was shown without any prior trigger warning.

The video in question showed Olympic athlete Charlotte Dujardin whipping a horse.

Dujardin has withdrawn from the Olympics (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Charlotte Dujardin scandal explained

Earlier this week, Team GB athlete Charlotte Dujardin, 39, announced she was withdrawing from the Olympics in Paris.

The equestrian made the decision after a video emerged of her making a “lapse in judgement” during a training session in 2022.

The video in question sees Charlotte repeatedly whipping a horse while someone is riding. In the video, which is a minute long, Charlotte whips the horse 24 times.

The person filming the video claimed that they’d seen similar abuse from Charlotte in the past, however it hadn’t been reported.

In a statement, Charlotte said: “What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however, there is no excuse.

“I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.”

The disturbing video was shown today (Credit: Sky News)

GMB today: Charlotte Dujardin video shown

During today’s edition of Good Morning Britain, the shocking video was shown as the story was discussed.

However, some viewers were unhappy with the fact that there hadn’t been a trigger warning before the video was shown.

“Watching @GMB on catch up and appalled that the video of that horse has been shown SO many times. No trigger warning for those who may get upset seeing it yet you’re bleating about it being animal cruelty?” one viewer tweeted.

“What is wrong with @GMB? Yet again you are showing this disgusting video of that abhorrent woman whipping the horse? Why? Don’t you think you showed it enough yesterday? What are you getting from showing it? Get a grip and stop it, we’ve all seen it,” another fumed.

“Ffs @GMB you haven’t shown the horse whipping video enough, show it some more!! Horrible programme, won’t be watching again,” a third said.

Richard wasn’t impressed with his co-host (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley snaps at Ranvir Singh

Earlier this month, tensions were fraught on GMB when Richard Madeley snapped at his co-host, Ranvir Singh.

During the show, Ranvir teased Richard about his hair and how it looks very similar to a new look Daniel Craig is sporting.

“You didn’t like it yesterday when we compared you to Daniel Craig,” Ranvir said at the time.

“Oh, don’t do it again! Don’t do it again,” he grumbled in reply.

“It’s just so funny. Only because, look, [in the article] it says: ‘Do you have the full Daniel? The truth about middle-aged men who flaunt their hair.’ Do you flaunt your hair, Richard Madeley?” she then continued.

“I don’t flaunt, no! I’ve just got hair. Can we just stop talking about my hair and stuff, please?” he then said.

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.