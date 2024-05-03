GMB viewers ‘immediately turn off’ amid huge complaints about today’s show: ‘No longer watchable’

Viewers of GMB today (Friday May 3) tweeted about choosing to switch channels amid complaints about the programme being “unwatchable”.

Susanna Reid, who doesn’t usually work on Fridays, joined former MP Ed Balls for the show, with Kate Garraway reporting the news headlines.

However, it seems some observers weren’t interested in the biggest news event affecting Britain today – and so said ‘toodle-oo’ rather than ‘good morning’.

Ed Balls and Susanna Reid presented GMB today (Credit: ITV)

GMB viewers react to the programme today

Realising the 2024 local elections were set to feature prominently during Friday’s episode, some social media users decided GMB wouldn’t be for them today.

“Put #GMB on. Saw it was politics, immediately turned off #clowns,” moaned one.

Put GMB on. Saw it was politics, so I immediately turned off.

Another spluttered as they responded to a post from the GMB account: “@ITV #GMB is no longer watchable! Saddest political take all night long of any broadcaster so far!”

One unhappy GMB viewer suggested Ed Balls and Susanna Reid would be ‘wallowing’ (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, a third objected to another GMB post: “Coming up more boring [blank] from two boring people.”

And someone else huffed about results not going the way they had wished: “Just watching this morning and had to turn it off immediately, couldn’t stand seeing Balls and Reid wallowing about Labour getting more seats than Tories.”

‘When are you going to announce that there is a chance for everybody to vote for their local MP and their government?’@susannareid1 challenges Chairman of the Conservative Party, Richard Holden on when the next general election will be. pic.twitter.com/qsMl1WAKdT — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 3, 2024

Elsewhere on the programme, Conservatives chairman Richard Holden was grilled over when a General Election would be called.

One viewer tweeted: “He is running scared that’s why he won’t say a date on the next General Election.”

“Everybody wants an election now,” posted another.

And a third said of the telly showing: “I bet he dreaded today.”

The 2024 local elections was the big story on Friday’s GMB (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

