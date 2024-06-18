Gogglebox star Daniel Lustig has teased doing a new reality show after he and former partner Stephen Webb bowed away from the Channel 4 show.

Daniel might just have a huge new show in his sights it seems. The TV regular found fame when starring on Gogglebox alongside his now ex, Stephen.

Back in April, the couple announced their divorce. Now, Daniel is ready to move on – and it involves twirling onto the dance floor…

Gogglebox star Daniel Lustig eyes up Strictly Come Dancing

In a recent chat with OK!, Daniel has opened up about his split and his future. Daniel and Stephen shared back in April that they had sadly grown apart.

And now I’m separated there would be no ‘curse’ would there?

Now, Daniel has lifted the lid on his breakup. He said: “Obviously, when you’re going through a separation, it’s difficult at times and you have good and bad days, and when people know everything it does take you back for a second. But I genuinely feel lucky and blessed because a lot of people end their marriages and it’s horrible, but it’s not like that at all.”

It seems Daniel is taking it in his stride – and his marriage breakup isn’t slowing him down either. He even has high hopes for the future.

Stephen and Daniel announced their split in April (Credit: SplashNews.com)

His ex, who he still lives with in their Brighton flat, is currently starring on Celebs Go Dating, so it’s no surprise that Daniel has telly ideas of his own.

He told OK!: “Strictly would be the Class A show to do, wouldn’t it?”

He continued: “I’d like to be in an all-male partnership, but it would have to be somebody quite tall and strapping who can throw me around. And now I’m separated there would be no ‘curse’ would there?”

Daniel also hinted that he might not be leaving Gogglebox for good. He hinted: “Never say never! You’re always part of the Gogglebox family, even once you leave.”

Daniel has also hinted that he may return to Gogglebox (Credit: C4 / Gogglebox)

Daniel and Stephen split

The pair announced their divorce in a statement in April. Stephen said: “It’s with much sadness Daniel and I have decided to divorce.

“There is, and always will be, a lot of love there but we’ve unfortunately grown apart and made the decision to part ways.”

Meanwhile, Daniel said: “We’ve made the decision with a very heavy heart to confirm our marriage has come to an end. I’m sure we will forever be friends.”

