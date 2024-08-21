Good Morning Britain viewers were left stunned on Wednesday morning when Adil Ray walked off set after a remark from co-host Kate Garraway.

Adil, 50, is covering Good Morning Britain for regular host Richard Madeley who is ill.

He and Kate were initially discussing the government’s planned water bill ahead of their interview with campaigner Feargal Sharkey.

Subsequently, he acknowledged that he has noticed pollution in the River Thames.

Adil Ray on Good Morning Britain

Adil told Kate: “Where I stay in London, the river near me has been affected.”

Kate asked: “The Thames?” with Adil confirming: “Yes, the Thames.”

Teasing him, Kate went on: “What that river near to you in London?”

“Sorry, I don’t know what’s wrong with me this morning. I’ve gone all giddy,” she laughed.

GMB today

Adil consequently stared down the lens of the camera before standing up and walking away from the desk.

Kate shouted: “Don’t you walk out, don’t you walk out!,” as Adil walked out of shot.

“You’re watching Good Morning Britain on ITV1 which may be hosted by one! You never know,” Kate continued as the show cut to a break.

As cameras followed Adil walking out of the studio and down the corridor, he turned around and laughed, with Kate shouting: “Come back!”

Viewers of ITV’s breakfast show were quick to praise Kate and Adil’s on screen chemistry.

One wrote on X: “Adil and Kate on top form this morning. Very funny. Thank you!”

In addition, a second added: “Loving @adilray energy just brilliant and with Kate this is such a fun show loving the energy.”

Richard Madeley absent from GMB

Meanwhile, Adil appeared on the show just one day after Richard Madeley was pulled from air after falling ill.

Newsreader Sean Fletcher stepped in at the last minute on Tuesday’s show as Kate explained the change in line-up.

She addressed viewers: “Good morning! Now if you were expecting to see Richard Madeley here, I think Richard Madeley was expecting to be here as well!

“He’s feeling a bit poorly this morning, so we’ve got lovely Sean, which is fantastic.”

