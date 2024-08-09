In an unexpected turn of events, Good Morning Britain star Andi Peters found himself in a tight spot during today’s live broadcast.

The fan favourite was presenting alongside fellow GMB presenters Rob Rinder and Kate Garraway.

Andi suffered technical issues today on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Andi Peters on Good Morning Britain

The incident unfolded as Andi was due to introduce the latest prize for the competition segment.

However, viewers were instead met with the alarmed face of the 54-year-old presenter, as he realised his microphone was unplugged.

This technical mishap occurred because Andi had temporarily disconnected his mic to visit the toilet. Unfortunately, the host was left regretting his decision as he scrambled to fix the issue live on air.

The camera cut to hosts Rob and Kate as they burst into laughter.

Andi Peters burst out laughing when he realized the mishap (Credit: ITV)

In the background, a flustered Andi could be heard shouting: “Run the VT!” in an attempt to salvage the situation.

Following the incident, Andi reappeared on screen. With a phone to his ear, he jokingly pleaded with his unseen bosses.

“Seriously don’t get rid of me! I went to the toilet, that’s why I unplugged it! Right OK,” he humorously begged before abruptly ending the fake call.

The presenter later issued an apology for the unplugged microphone. However, this didn’t stop fellow host Kate from teasing him about the slip-up.

Kate mockingly branded Andi’s actions as “unprofessional” and claimed she would never find herself in a similar predicament.

This incident comes after a more cheerful moment last month when Andi was surprised live on the show with a birthday cake to celebrate turning 54 – something that shocked even his co-stars due to his youthful appearance.

Ed Balls clashed with a guest this week (Credit: ITV)

GMB under fire

Meanwhile, the popular breakfast show recently found itself embroiled in criticism after a segment.

During Monday’s episode, hosts Ed Balls and Kate spoke to Coventry South MP Zarah Sultana about the recent riots.

Zarah raised concerns about how the way the media and politicians talk, especially about immigration, might contribute to these incidents. “They use phrases like ‘stop the boats’ and tell people like me to ‘go home.’ If you examine the language of politicians and these actions, there’s a clear link,” she asserted.

The discussion grew tense as Ed frequently interrupted Zarah. “You’ve shifted from criticising Andrew [Pierce] to me, now it’s my turn. What you can’t do is launch attacks on all of us without allowing a response,” he argued.

After the debate, reactions on social media were strongly against Ed’s handling of the interview.

“Unpleasant listening to Ed Balls attitude talking to Zarah Sultana this morning. Do better GMB,” one viewer wrote.

“You are an embarrassment! @Ofcom investigate this please! Or we will take the necessary action! @edballs despicable action from your presenters! You should be ashamed!” Another viewer fumed.

A third agreed: “Really poor interviewing from the presenters here.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

