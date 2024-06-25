Gorka Marquez has broken his silence on co-star Giovanni Pernice and his Strictly Come Dancing exit.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Giovanni would not be returning to the BBC dance show this year, following a string of allegations about his teaching methods.

Giovanni himself has vehemently denied “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”.

Gorka Marquez on Giovanni Pernice

Despite reports that Strictly stars have been “banned” from discussing the topic, presenter Susanna Reid seized the opportunity to quiz Gorka as he appeared on GMB today (June 25) alongside fellow dancer Karen Hauer.

In leaving the show, Giovanni is also handing over the title of longest-serving male pro to Gorka, and Susanna was keen to know what it’s been like to lose such a key cast member.

It’s sad for everybody.

“I think it’s like when Aljaž [Skorjanec] left or like when Anton [Du Beke] decided to be a judge,” Gorka responded.

“Everybody is a big part of the show,” he went on.”So when somebody decides to leave or change their careers… it’s sad for everybody.”

Gorka and Karen appeared on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Susanna’s co-host, Adil Ray, continued to grill Gorka on the matter. He asked if the pair are still in touch.

“Yeah, sometimes we speak,” Gorka replied. “Obviously he’s so busy, I’m busy. He’s on tour at the minute with Anton.”

Strictly stars pay tribute to Robin Windsor

Later on in the show, Karen and Gorka both became emotional when discussing their late colleague, Robin Windsor. Robin tragially died back in February.

Karen was close to tears as she said: “He’s definitely missed and just sending love to his family and all of his friends. We miss him so much…”

Gorka added: “It was a terrible loss. He was so loved by everybody.”

