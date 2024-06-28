Gorka Marquez has admitted he’d “love” to be a judge on Strictly Come Dancing one day.

The Spanish dancer, 33, will return to the dance floor this year for the 20th series of Strictly.

In a new interview with Entertainment Daily, Gorka expressed his delight at being back in the ballroom as well as tease some future projects he’d love to embark on. He also discussed his upcoming 2025 tour – SPEAKEASY – with fellow professional dancer Karen Hauer.

Strictly favourite Gorka Marquez has a brand new tour, SPEAKEASY, with Karen Hauer (Credit: SPEAKEASY)

Gorka and Karen 2025 tour

Gorka and Karen are embarking on a brand new tour next year. Fans can expect live music and breathtaking choreography.

It’s set to be their biggest tour to date, and Gorka has teased what fans can expect. He told us: “[It will be a] completely different show to the one they were used to in the other tours. SPEAKEASY is bringing an underground cabaret, Chicago feel and style. Big band music with some jazz, some swing, Charleston.

“We did fire on the first [tour] so I’m sure we will bring something in this one that people won’t be ready for. I’ve always wanted to do a number with water.”

Gorka and Karen’s new tour follows on from their debut tour FIREDANCE, which toured the UK in 2020, 2022 and 2023.

Karen and Gorka’s tour begins early next year (Credit: SPEAKEASY)

Gorka Marquez on Strictly 2024

Before the exciting new tour begins though, Gorka will be back dancing on Strictly 2024. He’s been a pro on the show since 2016.

Maybe one day if there’s a free space maybe I could be the Spanish judge.

We asked Gorka whether he can see himself on the BBC show for many more years to come. Gorka said: “Oh 100 per cent. It’s the best TV show on telly and as a dancer it’s a dream job. So I would love to do this for as long as I can and for as long as they want me.

“Who knows, now that I’ve been judging in Spain, maybe one day if there’s a free space maybe I could be the Spanish judge. Be like Bruno [Tonioli] but with the Spanish accent!”

He said he’d “love” to be a judge if given the “opportunity or the chance”. Gorka added: “I did it in Spain and it was an amazing experience. I loved it. It gave me a lot of experience also and knowledge now when I have to go back to choreograph and be the dancer with the celeb, I know what the judges want to see.”

Gorka and Karen are also back on Strictly for the 2024 series (Credit: SPEAKEASY)

Strictly Come Dancing 2024

On whether he plans to take his new knowledge into his Strictly 2024 partnership, Gorka told us: “Absolutely. It will help me a lot to see from the other side. Now I’m looking [at it as], well if I’m a judge I’d like to see this and that.”

Gorka also discussed his friend Amy Dowden‘s return. Amy missed last year’s series as she underwent treatment for cancer. However, this year, she’ll be back on the dance floor with her Strictly family.

Gorka gushed: “Having her back is the best news. Everything that she’s been through, she’s a superstar. She’s such an inspirational woman for us and everybody. I know how much this show means to her and I know it helped her to get through all what she’s been through. I just can’t wait to have her on the dance floor.”

Gorka gushed over “superstar” Amy Dowden ahead of her Strictly return (Credit: Cover Images)

Meanwhile, Gorka also teased that he would love to have his own travel show in the future. His fellow Strictly co-stars Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice have their own BBC travel series.

He said: “I would love to do a travel show where I take people to Spain or travel around the world to show different cultures and dancing.”

We’d love to see it too!

Karen and Gorka’s tour SPEAKEASY will begin from Feb 2025 – tickets are on sale now via https://www.speakeasylive.co. uk/

Read more: Gorka Marquez admits ‘sadness’ over Giovanni Pernice’s Strictly exit

Are you looking forward to watching Gorka on Strictly 2024? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.