This Morning star Gyles Brandreth has candidly admitted he feels responsible for the death of his close friend Rod Hull.

Gyles has even claimed that he “killed” his friend, after encouraging him to climb up onto his roof.

The This Morning star, who is a beloved TV personality and former MP, confessed he “blames” himself for the death of the legendary entertainer.

Rod died in a fatal accident in 1999, after slipping from his roof.

This Morning star Gyles ‘encouraged’ Rod onto roof

According to The Sun, the broadcaster will admit his guilt on his Rosebud podcast that’s out tomorrow (May 4).

Gyles confesses: “I killed a man – it was Rod Hull, the emu man.”

Gyles goes on to detail that while attending the theatre with Gyles, Rod complained of suffering from bad signal due to his television aerial and how it was interrupting his viewing of the football.

The former politician then explains he told Rod: “Don’t moan about it, if you want to watch the television get a ladder out, climb on to the roof, and fix it Rod.”

So I wasn’t actually there, but I’d encouraged him.

Gyles then describes that Rod went home and did just that, but unfortunately due to the bad weather, Rod slipped and fell to his death. He had suffered a severe skull fracture and chest injuries.

Although Gyles wasn’t there at the scene, he feels he is to blame.

“Unfortunately the wind was very great and he fell backwards off the ladder and killed himself. So I wasn’t actually there, but I’d encouraged him.”

Rod died at age 63. Ultimately, the incident was ruled as accidental.

Gyles Brandreth slammed for tasteless joke about dead star

His admission comes after the star was slammed earlier this year for making a “tasteless” joke about the late singer, Kenny Rogers.

On this This Morning in January, two images of Kenny before and after undergoing cosmetic work flashed up onto the screen.

Gyles said: “Kenny Rogers is looking good. He acknowledges that he has had some work done.”

Camilla Tominey then quipped: “Is he able to close his eyes?”

Gyles joked: “[He] looks totally surprised, like you’ve been woke up in the middle of the night!”

He then did an impression of widening his eyes.

But viewers weren’t impressed, with one stating: “Kenny Rogers died in 2020, lack of research by show producers.”

Another fumed: “Well that’s a tasteless gaffe by Gyles, seeing as Kenny Rogers is dead!”

