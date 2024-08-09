Hairy Bikers’ Si King on taking a break from TV after his hint at brand new career path

The Hairy Bikers star Si King has given a glimpse into his plans for the future. The TV chef has shared what he might do next, in wake of the death of Dave Myers, earlier this year.

Will the Hairy Bikers continue? What does Si have on the cards?

Si King has addressed the future of the Hairy Bikers (Credit: BBC/South Shore Productions/Jon Boast)

Hairy Bikers star Si King talks taking a break from TV

It appears that Si has already shutdown the idea of continuing the Hairy Bikers brand. Chatting to the Guardian two months ago, he explained: “There can’t be the Hairy Bikers 2.0. That’s not going to happen.”

Elsewhere, Si has also implied that he doesn’t wish to plod along doing the same thing whilst mourning the heartbreaking absence of best friend Dave.

I just kind of wanted to take the year to see what’s up.

Appearing on the Bearded Growers Radio podcast in June, Si addressed any future projects he may have in store: “I’m going to take this year [off], because after Dave’s passing I just kind of wanted to take the year to see what’s up.

“To see what the landscape was and see how things are going. What a lot of people don’t know about me is I’m a musician. I love music and I do a lot of it.”

Si also opened up about his love for music which is derived from black culture, despite being a white, northern man. He joked: “Go figure,” before adding: “And yeah, so I’m kind of just doing that, just to ease myself into things really.”

Si has stated that he needs some time away from the TV (Credit: BBC/South Shore Productions/Jon Boast)

Si King addresses Hairy Bikers’ future

The star has previously acknowledged the future of the Hairy Bikers in an interview with The Observer. He also addressed navigating grief and stated: “There’s obviously the sense of losing your best mate, but there’s also a sense of loss in that the experiences we had together can’t go on.

“We were a partnership, a double act. I need someone to play off. I’m good at unpacking people. I’m genuinely interested in people’s stories.”

Admitting that the Hairy Bikers couldn’t continue without Dave, he said: “It’s only in the past couple of weeks that I’ve started to think about what I want to do. I’ve spent all my life from very young thinking about what other people want and what their needs and aspirations are. So to be presented at my age with the question of what you really want to do is very difficult.”

Si has also previously addressed whether he’d ever do the Hairy Bikers TV shows without Dave. In 2016, Si told the Express: “I probably would [quit] I wouldn’t want to make shows that Dave and I make.

“That would be it. I wouldn’t have it in my heart and soul, we were the Hairy Bikers. He’s like my brother.”

